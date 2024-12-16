Warwickshire’s seasonal safety suggestions 

With the changeable weather and Christmas approaching, Warwickshire County Council (WCC) is encouraging residents to visit the Living Well website for suggestions on how to stay safe and healthy.

Visit the Living Well website for suggestions on how to stay safe, healthy, and happy during the winter months and festive season.

Targeted at adults, the Living Well website brings together a wide range of information and services from the Council in one place. The webpage also promotes healthy lifestyles and encourages individuals to take early preventative action to stay well. From tips for staying active to using direct payments and assistive technology to make life easier, Living Well raises the profile of social care services in the county and helps people to find ways to stay healthy for as long as possible as well as signposts those who are vulnerable to support early on.

Keep warm

Make sure heating systems are working properly, for advice and assistance to deliver disabled adaptations and home improvements to keep homes safe, secure and warm visit HEART Partnership

Stay indoors, snuggle under cosy blankets and drink warm fluids such as soup, tea, coffee, or hot chocolate to help keep warm. If going outside, dress in layers and wear a hat, scarf, and gloves to keep as much body heat as possible. For advice on how to keep well and warm this winter check the warmth and wellness checklist.

Stay active

A little bit of activity is a great way to help keep warm, as well as maintain strength and mobility. Regardless of fitness levels, it is never too late to get moving and get some daily exercise. If unsure where to start, the living well website has exercises to suit all and increase overall mobility, visit healthy ageing.

Connect with family and friends

The festive season is a great time to catch up with family and friends. Socialising is a brilliant way to increase confidence and improve mental health and wellbeing. This as an opportunity to reconnect either in person, on video calls, social media or through community forums. If struggling with IT and computers, the adult learning team can teach basic IT skills at a steady pace with time to ask any questions more than once.

Wellbeing and health

Make sure immunisations are up to date, once immunised our bodies are better able to fight diseases. To check the immunisation timeline as well as how to look after your general physical and mental health, visit Health and wellbeing – Warwickshire County Council

Financial support

The financial pressure of Christmas can cause a lot of worry as bills still have to be paid. Make sure to pay on time where possible, if only the minimum. Warwickshire services are working together to help people find the information they need to manage increased household costs, check out Cost of Living – Cost of Living

Councillor Margaret Bell, Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for Adult Social Care and Health said:

‘Christmas is a time to relax and spend time with family and friends however, for some it can be a time of worry and added pressure. There are many steps we can take to make sure we are all keeping ourselves as safe as possible and looking out for others around us. The Living Well website has a range of services to support with physical and mental health as well as national and local links to information around managing increased household costs and access to community-based support if you are in work or looking for work in the New Year.’

Visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/livingwell to find out more about the support available.

As well as the Living Well website, there is a variety of support available to residents to support them throughout the winter months to stay safe and well. WCC is working with partners to support residents to stay warm and well by raising awareness of the information and advice available, particularly for those who may be especially vulnerable during this time of year. WCC’s winter wellness website points residents in the direction of local support and offer tips and advice to help people find a balance and protect their health and wellbeing.