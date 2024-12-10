Partners come together to keep Warwickshire communities safe during storm

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue received 257 calls in the last three days due to Storm Darragh, which left several roads impassable, caused flooding and damaged buildings that needed to be secured.

Throughout the weekend firefighters worked in partnership with West Midlands Ambulance Service, Warwickshire County Council’s Highways team, District and Borough Councils, National Highways, Warwickshire Police and the Environment Agency to monitor and respond to the ongoing damage caused by the storm. They coordinated responses to incidents and ensured public safety in gusts predicted to be up to 90mph in some parts of the country.

Warwickshire County Council’s Highways team also received 185 calls to fallen trees and worked tirelessly over the weekend to clear roads and remove fallen debris and trees to ensure that Warwickshire roads remained passible and safe.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service’s Chief Fire Officer Ben Brook said:

“The storm has had a huge impact on our county, and we have been working throughout the weekend with our partners to respond to calls and coordinate responses to help to keep our communities safer. “In addition to storm related incidents our crews also responded to several, road traffic collisions, water rescues, a lift rescue, chimney fires and a BBQ in a derelict garage. All of which have kept our firefighters and Fire Control extremely busy. Our crews also went above and beyond to look out for the most vulnerable by fixing patio doors during a welfare check which had been blown off by the storm and helping an elderly couple clear up their home which had been damaged by water. “It’s small things like this that can really make a difference to our communities, and I am really proud of everyone involved in keeping Warwickshire communities safe over the weekend.”

Councillor Andy Crump, portfolio holder for Community Safety and Fire, added:

“In terms of our bad weather response over the weekend, our fire control received 257 calls, coordinating the emergency response. Officers from our Highways team worked throughout the weekend and dealt with around 221 weather-related issues. These incidents included responding to fallen trees, securing and making safe damaged buildings and roofs, rescuing people from their vehicles after driving through flood water, and clearing drains and gullies. This required crews and officers to close off roads and secure areas where buildings or trees were considered dangerous. I would like to thank all our staff and partner agencies who worked brilliantly together over the weekend and who continue to work on the cleanup after the storm to ensure that Warwickshire communities are kept safe.”

The council is also asking residents to check in on elderly or vulnerable neighbours, friends or relatives who may have been affected by the storm and need some help organising repairs. For those impacted by storm damage, please be cautious when hiring anyone to carry out repairs. Unfortunately, rogue traders may turn up on your doorstep offering to do the work. Before booking any work, do your research and check with your insurance company. For those not covered by insurance, you can find reliable traders through various trader approval schemes or by visiting https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/approvedtraders.