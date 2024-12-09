Warwickshire Legal Services continues to attract highly talented candidates in competitive job market

Warwickshire Legal Services (WLS) has seen significant improvements in its recruitment process over the past twelve months.

This has created opportunities to attract high quality candidates from trainee and apprentice solicitors, to non-qualified legal professionals and qualified solicitors.

The Service’s improvements in recruiting great candidates, despite a competitive job market, follows its delivery of a “grow-your-own” initiative, designed to foster legal talent by providing fantastic benefits as well as training and professional development opportunities.

Earlier this year, WLS delivered a promotional campaign to hire four aspiring trainee solicitors, with the opportunity to gain hands-on experience in legal areas such as Planning, Commercial, Contracts, Property, Education, Child Protection and Adult Social Care.

The campaign, which promoted the “grow-your-own” initiative and why Warwickshire County Council (WCC) is a great place to work, received an unprecedented and highly competitive pool of high quality candidates. This consisted not only of recent graduates but also professionals transitioning from other careers and candidates from across the UK.

Equality, diversity, and inclusion are core values at WLS, and the Service was delighted to see these values reflected in the variety of strong candidates applying from all walks of life during the recruitment process.

WLS’ recruitment efforts to attract candidates into non-qualified roles has also seen a remarkable increase in both the quality and quantity of applications. Feedback from candidates during the interview process confirmed that WLS’ enhanced online presence, including on WCC’s website and LinkedIn, has played a significant role in drawing attention to these opportunities. Candidates also appreciate the council’s focus on well-being and having an ongoing commitment to creating a positive work culture and environment.

While attracting qualified solicitors remains a challenging task due to a competitive job market, WLS has continued to achieve success in filling key solicitor positions through the use of refined recruitment materials produced by WCC’s Marketing and Communications team, and working with private recruitment firms to ensure job ads reach the right prospective candidates. The firms have recently secured WLS two new solicitors in roles that were previously vacant, and praised WLS’ recruitment content for its professionalism and clarity in helping to support with their recruitment strategy. The content has also served as a valuable asset in supporting WCC’s commercial legal work and maintaining relationships with WLS’ public sector clients.

Cllr Yousef Dahmash, Portfolio Holder for Customer and Transformation, said:

“I am delighted that Warwickshire Legal Services is continuing to attract top-tier talent as part of its ongoing recruitment process. The Service’s 'grow-your-own' approach demonstrates our commitment to fostering legal excellence and creating fantastic opportunities for career development.

“It is a testament to the team’s ambition, commitment, and dedication that they continue to work hard to recruit excellent candidates to serve the people of Warwickshire and beyond with the best possible service.”

Warwickshire Legal Services provides legal support to Warwickshire County Council, Warwickshire Police, along with a number of County, City, District and Borough Councils and other public sector clients. The team provides a wide range of legal services in a number of specialist fields including governance, information law, planning, property, highways, education, commercial, and adults and children’s social care and safeguarding. They also provide a wide variety of day-to-day support and training and innovative solutions to assist clients to meet their challenges.

To find out more about Warwickshire Legal Services, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/wls or follow the service on LinkedIn.

