Support for Warwickshire residents facing financial pressures

Information and advice is available for residents who may be struggling with the financial pressures that the winter months can bring.

Winter’s colder temperatures can place extra strain on household budgets, often leading to anxiety that affects both physical and mental wellbeing. Over the winter months the council will be signposting to a range of useful advice and information through its social media channels and website: https://www.costoflivingwarwickshire.co.uk/

Launched in 2022 www.costoflivingwarwickshire.co.uk/was designed as a one-stop shop for practical and financial advice from county, district and borough councils and other partners. Recognising that many households continue to struggle with household costs and other seasonal challenges, the website continues to be updated, helping residents navigate information and assist public services to signpost and advise those needing support.

The Warwickshire Local Welfare Scheme can help the county’s most vulnerable residents at times of unavoidable crisis when they have no other options. Support is prioritised to items necessary for day to day living such as food, energy, and water and for those who may not be eligible for the other support the government has recently made available.

Warwickshire County Councillor Heather Timms, portfolio holder for Environment, Climate and Culture, said: “We understand the financial pressures the winter months can bring, particularly in relation to keeping on top of household bills and offering protection from fuel poverty. Along with our partners we will be sharing information and advice and keeping information up to date as we understand that knowing where to find help can make all the difference.

“We also realise the important role that friends and family can play in providing a helping hand and supporting loved ones, sharing useful information and checking in on them.”

In September Councillors demonstrated their united commitment to protect the county’s most vulnerable pensioners from fuel poverty, and ensure that eligible residents are supported in claiming their Pension Credit this winter.

Pension Credit tops up pension income and can help with day-to-day living costs. People who claim Pension Credit may also be able to get the Winter Fuel Payment and help with heating costs, as well as other financial support.

It is estimated around 5,800 pensioners living in the county may be entitled to Pension Credit but are not currently claiming it and the council is urging residents to check if they are eligible and to apply. People are encouraged to speak to friends and family who may be entitled to Pension Credit and to support them to do this if they will find it hard to access the information themselves.

Check eligibility at https://www.gov.uk/pension-credit or by calling the Pension Credit claim line on 0800 99 1234. Find out more on this Pension Credit factsheet.

For more information about a wide range of support and information this winter visit https://www.costoflivingwarwickshire.co.uk/