Boost health and wellbeing and stay safe this winter with the Living Well website  

Warwickshire County Council (WCC) is encouraging residents to visit the Living Well website to help improve health and wellbeing this winter.

It brings together a variety of resources and services that promote healthy living, encourage preventative health measures, and offers practical advice for maintaining a balanced lifestyle.

Keeping physically active can help improve health and wellbeing and reduce the risk of falls, heart disease and stroke. Regardless of fitness levels visit here to find a range of exercises that can help strengthen core and increase overall mobility and find information about great locations for walking in Warwickshire and ways to make walking more enjoyable.

Being active and eating well go together when it comes to staying healthy. There is practical information on how to eat well and drink more and its impact on wellbeing and health.

Loneliness and social isolation can have a huge impact on people’s mental health and wellbeing. The website offers a great selection of articles and information on ways to connect with people, friends and family and keep the mind sharp, through reading, puzzles, and brain training and how to access books through the Warwickshire Libraries’ Borrow Box scheme.

Living Well also covers mobility and accessibility for people to keep safe and mobile in and out of their home with links to AskSARA which can help people find the correct support aid and products to boost their mobility; as well as practical information to prevent falls in the home and how to buy the right footwear.

Councillor Margaret Bell, Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for Adult Social Care and Health said:

We want our residents to be healthy, happy, and independent and age shouldn’t be a barrier to that. Living Well provides people with support so they can continue to enjoy life and access health and social care services in Warwickshire. The Living Well website is a fantastic resource offering invaluable advice on boosting your general wellbeing, mental and physical health. There is practical support around how to eat well, stay active, keep your brain stimulated, as well as building and maintaining independence.

Visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/livingwell to find out more about the support available.

As well as the Living Well website, there is a variety of support available to residents to support them throughout the winter months to stay safe and well. WCC is working with partners to support residents to stay warm and well by raising awareness of the information and advice available, particularly for those who may be especially vulnerable during this time of year. WCC’s winter wellness website and the county's cost of living website point residents in the direction of local support and offer tips and advice to help people find a balance and protect their health and wellbeing.