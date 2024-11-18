Real stories from former smokers in Coventry and Warwickshire inspiring others to quit smoking

A powerful video has been launched to raise awareness of the free support available for smokers in Coventry and Warwickshire who want to quit.

The Smoke Free Coventry and Warwickshire campaign was created through a partnership between Warwickshire County Council (WCC) and Coventry City Council (CCC) with funding from the UK Government to tackle smoking rates across the region.

An estimated 10.7% of people aged 18+ in Coventry and 11.1% in Warwickshire smoke. In Warwickshire, this varies across the district and boroughs. (Source: Annual Population Survey, Office for National Statistics, 2023). Those who wish to quit often struggle due to their addiction to nicotine – over 80% of smokers start before they turn twenty, most as children (Source: Tobacco and Vapes Bill 2024).

The new video aims to help tackle this by sharing the stories of former smokers living and working in Coventry and Warwickshire who initially struggled to quit. Now they have all gone smoke free for good, they have shared their journeys to inspire others to take that first step to quitting smoking.

The former smokers share their stories about why they started smoking, what made them attempt to quit smoking, and how they went smoke free good. Angie, one of the residents who took part in the video campaign says about her quitting journey: “It must have been six or eight times I tried to give up. I don’t think doing it on my own really worked for me. I needed some support more than I realised. It was about being able to chat to someone, and giving me tools that I didn’t realise were even there, things to think about that I would never have thought of on my own.”

Scott, another former smoker, adds: “To anyone who feels like they can’t do it, they can, there’s just a way of figuring out how to do it. Some people just need someone to talk to about their quit attempt.”

Watch the powerful campaign video:

The Smoke Free Coventry and Warwickshire website launched in September this year and provides details of local, free, confidential stop smoking services, as well as resources and information about smoking and vaping.

People aged 12+ who live, work, or are registered with a GP in Coventry or Warwickshire are entitled to free support. Smokers who sign up to their local stop smoking service get access to the following:

12 weeks of support with a specialist stop smoking practitioner.

Help to manage cravings and withdrawal symptoms.

Free nicotine replacement therapy (NRT) products or Vape Quit Kits (18+ only).

Access to a Smoke Free App.

Warwickshire County Cllr Margaret Bell, Portfolio Holder for Social Care & Health said: “Anyone who smokes knows it’s not easy to quit, but hearing the success stories from former smokers and having the right support can make all the difference.

“Free stop smoking support is available for those who aren’t quite sure how to start their journey to quitting smoking.

“We want residents to lead healthy, happy and independent lives, but we know that smoking has a huge impact on an individual’s heath. Quitting can reduce your risk of developing dementia, lung disease, heart disease, cancer and stroke. Stopping smoking also improves your mental health and wellbeing.

“I’d like to urge residents to sign up to the free stop smoking support available - smokers are three times more likely to go smoke free for good with the help of their local stop smoking service.”

Coventry City Cllr Kamran Caan, Cabinet Member for Public Health, Sport and Wellbeing, said: “I’m really impressed hearing the way different people have managed to stop smoking for good.

“It’s not easy but there is help available to anyone who wants to try to quit. The message is to talk to someone. Having professionals and other people to work with can help you figure out a way to stop.

“It’s an important and optimistic message for all age groups.”

Allison Duggal, Director of Public Heath in Coventry added: “As a previous smoker, I was delighted to take part in the video campaign to inspire others to quit smoking.

“I started smoking at a young age and managed to stop over 20 years ago. I know first hand that it’s not an easy process to quit smoking. The free support is there to help guide people with managing cravings, withdrawals and the reliance on smoking.

“I feel so much healthier since I have quit smoking which means I’ve been able to train for my first marathon! I hope that others are motivated by the real stories shared to go smoke free for good."

For free stop smoking support, visit www.smokefreecw.co.uk or phone 0800 122 3780 for Coventry services or 0333 005 0092 for Warwickshire services.