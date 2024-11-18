Have your say on Nuneaton Town Centre’s access and movement proposals

Warwickshire County Council is inviting residents, businesses, and visitors to share their views on proposals to enhance access and movement in Nuneaton town centre.

The public engagement will open on Monday, 18 November, and seeks input on plans designed to complement the Transforming Nuneaton programme, which is focused on revitalizing the town centre through redevelopment and improved infrastructure.

Find out more and have your say now: https://ask.warwickshire.gov.uk/bi/nuneaton-access-and-movement-survey

The proposals aim to address key issues, including:

Improving bus access and reducing journey times ;

Adding bus stops on Abbey Street to reduce walking distances to shops and businesses ;

Enhancing pedestrian and cyclist access and safety ;

Introducing designated Blue Badge Holder parking bays ;

Managing deliveries and facilitating taxis ; and

Reducing access to the pedestrianized zone by unpermitted vehicles.

Enhancing bus access and infrastructure

The proposed improvements improve bus passenger convenience and safety. By creating new bus stops on Abbey Street, the plans offer easier access to Grayson Place and the town’s central shopping area. Enhanced bus infrastructure will also contribute to a safer environment by providing passive surveillance at quieter times.

Supporting businesses and visitors

The proposals include measures to benefit local businesses, such as better delivery vehicle access and parking. New Variable Message Signs (VMS) will provide real-time updates on parking availability and traffic, ensuring smoother access for all road users.

Creating a safer and more sustainable town centre

Pedestrians and cyclists are at the heart of the proposals, with plans to improve the pedestrianized zone, upgrade lighting for safety and ambiance, and create designated cycle routes with secure parking. These changes aim to make the town centre a more attractive and sustainable destination for everyone.

Cllr Jan Matecki, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Transport and Planning, said: "We are excited to share these proposals, which are part of our wider commitment to improving access, safety, and sustainability in Nuneaton town centre. We want to hear from residents and businesses about how these plans could work best for them. This feedback is vital as we strive to create a more accessible and vibrant town centre that benefits the whole community."

While there is currently no funding for the proposals, the Council is keen to gather input to refine the plans and explore potential opportunities for investment.

The public engagement will run from 18 November until 22 December. More information and the engagement survey can be found here: https://ask.warwickshire.gov.uk/bi/nuneaton-access-and-movement-survey

There will be engagement events taking place that will provide anyone interested with an opportunity to speak to officers about these proposals. Residents can attend the following sessions:

Saturday 23 November (10 am to 1 pm) - Nuneaton United Reformed Church, 2 Chapel Street, Nuneaton, CV11 5QH.

Wednesday 27 November (12 pm to 3 pm) - Nuneaton United Reformed Church, 2 Chapel Street, Nuneaton, CV11 5QH.

Saturday 30 November (10 am to 1 pm) - Nuneaton United Reformed Church, 2 Chapel Street, Nuneaton, CV11 5QH.

Tuesday 3 December (5 pm to 6:30 pm) - Online event.

More information on Transforming Nuneaton can be found here: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/transformingnuneaton