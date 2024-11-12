Birmingham Road reopens both ways as Section 1 of improvements scheme concludes

The first section of Phase 2 of Warwickshire County Council’s Birmingham Road improvements scheme was completed on schedule at the end of last week.

Both sides of the road and the adjoining junction with St Peter’s Way are now reopened.

The Section 1 work, on the eastern (inbound) side of Birmingham Road from Bishopton Roundabout to 386 Birmingham Road has included the installation of a new storm water sewer, new street lighting to modern standards and a new shared footway and cycleway.

Work on the western (outbound) side of Birmingham Road included widening of the outbound lane to ease congestion on the approach to Bishopton Roundabout.

With that work now completed, attention will focus on Section 2 from w/c 11 November.

To negate the need for another change, the new temporary traffic management arrangements combine Sections 2 & 3, from No. 386 Birmingham Road to St Peter’s Way, thus allowing two-way traffic to run on Brmingham Road using narrow lanes, whilst utilising the lane on the western (outbound) side of the Birmingham Road to continue with the ongoing work. The outbound traffic will be able to use the existing middle right-turning lane to access Bishopton Roundabout.

Section 2 of the works will see the following and are expected to be completed by the end of January:

Continuation of the new drainage on the outbound side

Constructing the new path connecting Worths Way to the entrance to Squirrels Street

Building a new crossing point between those two points

Slight widening of the shared use path on the inbound side

The new bus shelter

Cllr Tim Sinclair, Warwickshire County Councillor for Stratford North, said: “I am extremely pleased that the work on Section 1 has been completed and the disruptive closures have been lifted. I appreciate the frustration the necessary works caused for residents and local businesses alike. Where WCC faced delays due to bad weather, I worked hard to secure additional resources and Saturday working. As a result, we have managed to complete the works on schedule.

“Throughout the works, it has been necessary to be flexible. The potential congestion issues that the two mop events would have created were addressed by lifting the traffic management at those times. We will continue to listen and engage with the community as work on other sections progresses. There is still much to be done but I am hopeful that traffic flow will now be greatly improved for residents and visitors. My thanks go again to all those affected by the scheme for their ongoing patience.”

More information on this as well as the scheme drawings will be available on the website: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/major-transport-construction-projects/birmingham-road-stratford/2.