County announces double boost for Birmingham Road traffic

Warwickshire County Council has announced two measures to be put in place to ease traffic congestion around roadworks brought about by the first stage of Phase 2 of the Birmingham Road Improvements Scheme.

In advance of the Runaway Mop, which will be held from 25 to 27 October, the council has agreed to lift traffic management over the course of the weekend. A recent lifting of traffic management ahead of the main Stratford Mop earlier in the month was said to have gone without issue and helped traffic flow at this time.

Cllr Tim Sinclair, Warwickshire County Councillor for Stratford North said:

“Residents asked if the traffic management could be lifted ahead of the key events that increase traffic into the town centre. “WCC worked with their contractors to see if this could be done and to trial it at the Stratford Mop earlier in October. Feedback from residents suggests that this was appreciated and that it did a lot to alleviate the difficulties of travelling into town at such a busy time. “We have listened and, in response to requests to repeat the scheme for the Runaway Mop, I’m delighted that WCC will again be lifting traffic management on the Birmingham Road for this event.”

The traffic management will be lifted at 3pm on Friday 25 October and switched back on in the evening of Sunday 27 October.

Further assistance comes in the shape of the announcement that Stratford Park and Ride will be offering free parking for all from 28 October.

The County Council has worked with its suppliers to ensure that all mechanisms for paying for parking are disabled until 30 November and the offer will be promoted outside of Warwickshire to attract trade into the town centre and support local businesses, without increasing the number of vehicles on the road around the improvement scheme.

Cllr Sinclair added:

“Supporting our businesses on the Birmingham Road and in the town centre is vital. Many say they are being hit by the impact of the roadworks and I have every sympathy with them. As well as doing all we can to bring this first, particularly disruptive stage of works to a timely close, we are now looking to help trade in the town with a promotional campaign that will offer commuters a viable alternative to driving into the centre. “Again, thanks to all residents and local businesses for their patience at this disruptive time. We apologise for the inconvenience and hope that these measures show WCC’s willingness to support you wherever it can until this first stage of works is completed.”

Full details of the scheme can be found at https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/birminghamroadstratford