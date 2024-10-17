Warwickshire County Council Cabinet - 17 October 2024

Find out what was discussed at the latest meeting of Warwickshire County Council's Cabinet.

The education of the county’s most vulnerable children and young people; social care to enable living happily and independently and creating opportunities for the armed forces community were among the main themes of today’s meeting of Cabinet.

The next round of the government’s Household Support Fund - £3.47m – will provide short-term support through the Warwickshire Local Welfare Scheme to meet immediate needs and help those who are struggling to access the essentials, including food and energy. Recipients will include families with children eligible for benefits-related free school meals, young people leaving care, pensioners and residents on a disability benefit.

A social care strategy which, over the course of the next five years, will safeguard vulnerable adults, enhance quality of life and reduce the need for care and support and ensure a positive experience of care and support was approved, with a launch due later in the year.

Delivering Better Values, the programme of work that will increase SEND provision in mainstream schools was discussed. Money was approved from the DfE’s allocation for Warwickshire to increase the number of SEND Resourced Provisions across the county from 168 in January 2024 to 529 places by 2028.

Developer money, given to the council as part of a Section 278 agreement, was allocated towards the capital programme to support future transport infrastructure on the A452 to support the 900 extra dwellings in the area. The funding will also be used for additional cycling and walking facilities in the area, supporting the ambition to reduce emissions and be a net zero county by 2050.

Warwickshire’s commitment to the armed forces community was reaffirmed with the approval of a new Armed Forces Covenant Pledge. This commitment brings partners and agencies from across the region together to create opportunities for armed forces personnel, past and present, and their families.

Cllr Izzi Seccombe, Leader of Warwickshire County Council, said: “Today’s Cabinet meeting and the items that were approved are evidence of a county that cares. We care about our vulnerable people and the hardships they might be facing through then cost of living. We care about our most vulnerable children and are committed to giving them the best possible education. And we care about those who have served their country and we will work with our partners to ensure that any barriers they face to accessing education, healthcare or opportunities for employment are removed.”

Watch the livestream of cabinet: WCC Cabinet Livestream - 17 October 2024