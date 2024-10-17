Warwickshire County Council renews commitment to armed forces with new covenant pledge

Warwickshire County Council today – 17 October 2024 – reaffirmed its long-standing support for the Armed Forces community with the approval of a new Armed Forces Covenant Pledge.

This renewed pledge reaffirms the Council’s commitment to ensuring that service personnel, veterans and their families are not disadvantaged by their service and are supported in all aspects of civilian life.

The Covenant Pledge, first signed in 2012, has been updated to reflect changes in legislation and the Council's continued dedication to tackling inequality and increasing social mobility, as outlined in the Council’s Delivery Plan.

The renewed pledge underscores Warwickshire’s leadership in supporting the Armed Forces, and the Council’s Gold Award under the Defence Employer Recognition Scheme—an honour held by only 137 local authorities nationwide.

Cllr Izzi Seccombe, Leader of Warwickshire County Council, expressed the Council's gratitude to those who serve and have served in the Armed Forces. She said: " “Our renewed Covenant Pledge reflects the Council’s commitment to the Armed Forces community and to create opportunities and remove any barriers in civilian life—whether in education, employment, or through public health."

“Warwickshire owes a tremendous debt of gratitude to the brave men and women who have dedicated themselves to the service of our country. The Armed Forces Covenant is a vital way to ensure that those who serve, as well as their families, are not disadvantaged by the challenges that military life can bring.”

The new pledge reflects the Council’s evolving commitments, including its recognition as a specified body for Public Health and Education under the Armed Forces Act 2021. The updated Covenant includes key areas of support such as public health, adult social care, employment services, and partnership working through the Coventry, Solihull, and Warwickshire Armed Forces Covenant Partnership, which is led by Warwickshire County Council.

The Council will officially sign the Covenant at a ceremony on 6 November 2024, alongside Coventry City Council, Stratford-on-Avon District Council, Warwick District Council, and local businesses from across Warwickshire.

For more information about Warwickshire County Council’s support for the Armed Forces community, please visit: Support for the armed forces – Warwickshire County Council

A copy of this Cabinet report can be found here: New Armed Forces Covenant Pledge.pdf (warwickshire.gov.uk)