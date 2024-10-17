Warwickshire County Council confirms expansion of  special educational needs provision 

WCC has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting children with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) by approving the expansion of resourced provisions across the county.

Funded by the Department for Education's high needs capital allocation for 2024-2028, the Delivering Better Value (DBV) programme will focus on increasing the number of SEND Resourced Provisions across the county from 168 in January 2024 to 529 places by 2028.

These provisions will provide essential education placements within mainstream schools, offering tailored support to meet the diverse needs of its students.

Increasing the number of resourced provision places will not only enable more children to attend mainstream schools with the specialised support they need, but it will also promote an inclusive environment where every child feels a sense of belonging. This approach ensures access to the full curriculum, helping students to progress, achieve their potential, and smoothly transition to the next stage of their education.

Talking about the increase in SEND Resourced Provision, Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for education, Cllr Kam Kaur, said:

“The council is committed to offering high quality and inclusive education and support to help children and young people be the best they can be, in a county where they are skilled, safe, heard, healthy and happy.

“By expanding the number of resourced provision places, we’re not only improving the educational experience for children with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities, but we’re also fostering a more inclusive learning environment where all children can thrive, while also addressing long-term financial sustainability.”

Since September 2024, two secondary schools have opened SEND resourced provisions (in Warwick and Bedworth) and four primary SEND resourced provisions have opened. The schools include:

Nicholas Chamberlaine School, Bedworth

St Paul's Primary School, Nuneaton

Briar Hill Infants, Whitnash

Park Hill Juniors, Kenilworth

Oakley Secondary School, Leamington

Shipston on Stour Primary School

Lillington Primary School and Rugby Free Secondary School have also expanded the number of places they currently offer.

New primary schools will include resourced provision in their design including Lighthorne Heath Primary School and Shottery St. Andrews CE Primary School.

For more information around specialist resourced provisions visit https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/school-admissions-appeals/send-admissions-specialist-settings/2

A copy of the cabinet report is available online: SEND Resourced Provisions