Supporting young people with wellbeing

The colder, darker months can have a negative effect on a person’s mood, so it’s an important time of year for everyone, especially children and young people, to look after their mental health.

Warwickshire County Council (WCC) is sharing advice and guidance on how young people, supported by parents, carers and schools, can look after their mental health and wellbeing throughout the winter and beyond:

Support for children and young people

Children and young people experience emotional challenges from time to time and it's important that they know they don’t have to go through it alone—help is always available through a range of support services.

It may not be easy for young people to recognise when they’re struggling. Some signs to look out for include losing interest in activities, having ongoing trouble sleeping, wanting to spend more time alone, feeling upset or angry more than usual, or self-neglect. If these signs seem familiar, it’s important to let someone know and reach out for support.

The Warwickshire Rise Service offers comprehensive support for all children and young people, which includes:

Direct Support: A combination of group sessions for young people and their parents or carers, along with individual therapeutic interventions.

School-Based Resilience Programmes: Initiatives like Boomerang, Big Umbrella, and Mental Health in School Teams.

Support for Caregivers: Collaborating with social care, schools, and other professionals.

Community-Based Support: Resources for parents and carers through Rise Community Partnerships.

24-Hour Support: Access to crisis care and a 24/7 helpline.

Additionally, Kooth is a countywide digital platform for young people aged 11-25 in Warwickshire, providing a safe and confidential way to access emotional wellbeing and early intervention mental health support.

Support for parents, carers, and schools

Parents and carers often play a crucial role in identifying changes in their children's behaviour, offering the necessary care and understanding. Schools serve as essential resources, frequently providing access to mental health services.

The Warwickshire School Health and Wellbeing Service offers support and advice for pupils on various topics, including emotional wellbeing, stress, and anxiety. To benefit from this service or to find out more, contact 03300 245 204 or email warwickshireschoolhealth@compass-uk.org.

The Rise service is also accessible through schools, providing emotional wellbeing and mental health support for under 18s in Coventry and Warwickshire. If you are concerned about a child’s mental wellbeing, visit their website or call 02476 641799 (8 am - 8 pm) or 0300 200 0011 (overnight) to speak with a qualified mental health professional.

Warwickshire schools can access the council’s Educational Psychology Service for advice and guidance, including support following 'critical incidents' like suicide, sudden bereavements, and accidents witnessed by children and young people. The service aim is to support vulnerable children and young people to create a successful working relationship between home and school.

Cllr Sue Markham, portfolio holder for Children and Families, said: “Investing in children’s futures includes taking care of their mental health. As a child-friendly county, Warwickshire is dedicated to ensuring that young people have access to the support they need to thrive. We recognise that emotional wellbeing is as crucial as physical health; good mental health allows children and young people to enjoy life and reach their full potential.”

We are making sure that children, young people, and their families can easily access the tools and support they need to thrive through the wide range of services offered in our County.”

Throughout October, the council is sharing advice and guidance on the various ways residents can improve their mental health and wellbeing as we move into the winter months, as well as signposting to the variety of support services available to help anyone who is struggling to cope.

For more information on the services and resources available to help support children and young people’s mental health, visit the Warwickshire County Council website at: Mental health services for young people – Warwickshire County Council

For wider information on the mental health and wellbeing services available to all residents, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/mentalhealth.