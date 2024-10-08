World Mental Health Day 2024: Looking after your mental health at work

Thursday 10 October is World Mental Health Day and the theme this year is Mental Health in the workplace. We can all feel fed up and unmotivated while at work, at home or with our family.

Mental Health is a large part of our lives, and this can shape the way we interact with others and how we perceive the wider world. It’s estimated that the average person will spend 90,000 hours at work, so it’s important that we all feel heard and understood. Warwickshire County Council (WCC) and partners are promoting a wide variety of services that can help employees, their families and friends, to find ways to improve their mental health and wellbeing.

Support can include one-to-one sessions, drop-in groups, community hubs, online self-help tools, courses, workshop and much more. Wellbeing for Warwickshire, commissioned by WCC, is as an open door to support people with their mental health. The service is available 24/7, 365 days a year for Warwickshire residents who are:

feeling low, anxious, or stressed,

having a difficult time coping,

and need to talk to someone in confidence to find the right service.

Those struggling can call 0800 616 171 to talk to one of the friendly and compassionate advisors who can provide connection, advice, information and signposting to other services.

Coventry and Warwickshire MIND, South Warwickshire and Worcestershire Mind, KeyRing, Qwell and Kooth Plc are other services that will provide help and support to anyone who is experiencing mental health difficulties.

Cllr Margaret Bell, Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health said: “Mental Health in the workplace should be a priority for every colleague within an organisation. We want to focus on togetherness and working as a team to ensure everyone and particularly those colleagues who are experiencing mental health difficulties feel safe, supported and included.

“Please reach out for help if you or someone you know is struggling with your mental health, whether at work or at home. Please know there are services available to provide you with the advice and support you need. You are not alone.”

The Office for National Statistics confirmed that the fifth most common reason for sickness absence in 2022 was mental health, and 15 per cent of UK workers have an existing mental health condition. NHS provides a helpful symptom check list for anyone struggling along with general advice about specific life situations that may affect your mental health, including bullying and harassment at work and returning to work after mental health issues.

Sonya Gardiner, Chief Operating Officer at Coventry & Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust, said: “Promoting self-care and the support available is pivotal in ensuring that mental wellbeing is a priority for all, which is why CWPT’s Talking Therapies Service remains focused on ensuring that everyone has the tools and information to maintain strong mental health. To mark World Mental Health Day, CWPT’s Talking Therapies Service will be across our community in Coventry & Warwickshire to provide information on our service and resources that are available to support everyone all year round.”

There are lots of steps people can take to improve their mental health. The following tips from www.mentalhealth.org.uk may help:

Talk about your feelings – it can be hard to talk about feelings at work. Try and speak to a trusted colleague or manager. If you can’t speak to anyone at work then do speak to a family member, partner or friend.

Be mindful of your activity levels – regular movement can help boost your self-esteem and can ultimately help with better sleep, eating habits and general wellbeing.

Eat well – eating a good balanced diet will help your mental and physical health. Try and plan for mealtime and if you don’t feel like joining colleagues for after work dinner, no one should force you to join. Please respect people’s choices.

Drink sensibly – if you are using alcohol as a soother for loneliness or fear, please speak to your GP who can give you advice and support.

Manage your relationships – working in a supportive team is hugely important for positive mental health at work. In addition to addressing your difficulties with your manager, you can also work on practicing self-care to help you through a stressful situation.

Ask for help – if you don’t feel right then please speak to a trusted contact either in work or someone outside of the workplace. You can also speak to your GP who can refer you to a professional.

Take a break – sleep is essential to your wellbeing. Try and relax before bed by taking a bath or shower and turn off phones and digital appliances. If you are going away do resist the temptation to check on work.

Do something your good at – concentrate on a hobby such as gardening or football. Congratulate yourself when you tick off your to do list!

Accept yourself – We’re all different. You are you and you should make the most of everything you do and the person you are. You shouldn’t compare yourself with others and don’t base your self-esteem on the success of others.

Caring for others – helping others such as children or family members can help you appreciate how much you do for others and how mu they appreciate your help.

Throughout October, WCC is sharing advice and guidance on the various ways residents can improve their mental health and wellbeing as we move into the winter months, as well as signposting to the variety of support services available to help anyone who is struggling to cope. For support with your mental health, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/mentalhealth

For NHS support go to www.nhs.uk/mentalhealth

For support from Coventry and Warwickshire MIND go to www.cwmind.org.uk/ If you or someone you know has thoughts of suicide, visit www.dearlife.org.uk. If you or someone you know feels unsafe or have self-harmed, call 999 or go straight to A&E.