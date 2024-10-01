WBEAS support takes brakes off Harry Burrows' growth plans

A growing manufacturing business in Warwickshire is “much more productive and using a fraction of the energy” following bespoke support from the Warwickshire Business Energy Advice Service (WBEAS).

This Business Finance Week (September 24-October 3) Warwickshire County Council is sharing information about the business support offered by the Council and its partners.

Harry Burrows Fabrications received a WBEAS grant which covered a third of the £300,000 costs of a new laser cutter at their factory on Bayton Way, Exhall.

The company, which employs 39 people, had encountered a problem familiar to many growing small businesses - increasing demand for their services could not be fulfilled by struggling, outdated machinery.

They contacted the WBEAS, delivered by Coventry City Council on behalf of Warwickshire County Council and the county’s five District and Borough Councils, under which they received a free energy audit. That gave them invaluable advice on how to reduce emissions and become more cost-effective.

The grant then helped them invest in a new laser cutter which has transformed their business offer. It has also transformed their energy consumption with an estimated annual Co2 reduction of 22.77 tonnes, a saving of £23,272.

“Our previous laser cutting machine is nowhere near as efficient and was outdated,” said managing director Marc Burrows. “It was holding us back but the new machine is not just saving energy, it has strengthened the business. It was delivered three weeks ago and straight away we saw the difference we can work so much more quickly that we are aiming, at some point, to set up a two-shift pattern to help us fulfil orders. “We are so grateful for the WBEAS support. It will really help us try to take the business to the next level. We have a fantastic workforce here, which we really value, and they take a lot of pride in the business, as do we all, so as a board we will do our best to keep pushing forward.”

Harry Burrows Fabrications was created in 1993 by John Burrows. John trained as a blacksmith and fabricator and then worked for Rolls Royce which became his primary customer when he set up his own business.

The company has grown to have a vast range of clients – they are currently working on a new giraffe enclosure for Chester Zoo – and the WBEAS grant will enable them to keep expanding that range.

“Cutting metalwork is integral to everything we do and laser cutting is a big part of that process,” said Marc. “The new cutter has made us more productive so the flow of work through the whole businesses is much quicker which frees us up to take on other types of work. “I am very proud of the business. It is hard work but we had record sales coming in last month and recently recruited our third apprentice because we know how important skills are. We need automation, of course, but also traditional skills. It’s a question of finding that blend.”

Harry Burrows Fabrications is the first business to complete support from WBEAS but the service has more money to allocate. Small businesses across Warwickshire are encouraged to apply to initially receive a free energy audit and then any advice and support which can flow from there.

Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Economy, Councillor Martin Watson, added:

“Harry Burrows Fabrications is a fantastic family firm with the skills, commitment and forward-thinking that underpin so many excellent Warwickshire small businesses. I am delighted that the WBEAS support has been so beneficial to them and encourage all businesses across the county to get in touch to see how they can cut costs and reduce energy consumption.”

WBEAS was launched earlier this year as a part of the £4.6 million Business Growth Warwickshire Programme, developed and commissioned jointly by Warwickshire County Council and the five district and borough councils in the county. The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero is also funding an expansion to the service as part of a West Midlands Combined Authority pilot including a grant scheme which is managed by the county council.

To find out more, visit https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/WBEAS