Stratford Park and Ride sees significant increase in visitor use following latest summer promotion

Stratford-upon-Avon’s Park and Ride bus service and car park, managed by Warwickshire Council, has continued to see an encouraging surge in visitors using the service over the summer months.

A 6-week marketing campaign from July to September 2024, which included the benefits of free parking and a free bus service for visitors, saw a 112% increase in users of the Park and Ride bus service compared to the same six-week period in 2023.

This is a bigger increase than what was achieved last year, where a 70% increase in users of the Park and Ride bus service was reached compared to the same six-week period in 2022.

In 2023, the Park and Ride delivered a summer campaign which included the benefits of free parking, extended bus times and great value tickets. The bus service now runs 7-days a week permanently following last year’s increase in use and visitor feedback.

The number of visitors using the Park and Ride bus service this summer has also seen a huge 263% increase compared to the same six-week period in 2022, where no marketing campaign was delivered.

Warwickshire County Council is encouraged by these results and the increase in awareness of the service amongst visitors, and will continue to review how further improvements can be made in the future.

Cllr Tim Sinclair, Warwickshire County Council Member for Stratford North, said:

“I’m thrilled that we have seen last year’s excellent results not only repeated but improved upon. Public transport plays an important role in helping to reduce town centre traffic congestion, especially in Stratford-upon-Avon, and I look forward to continuing to promote the benefits of the Park and Ride service again later this year.”

Stratford Park and Ride can be found along Bishopton Lane (CV37 0RJ) with easy access from the roundabout with the A46 and the A3400 Birmingham Road.

For more information, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/stratfordparkandride