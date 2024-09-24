Enjoy free Fun Palace events at selected Warwickshire Libraries on 5 and 6 October!

Residents are invited to attend free Fun Palace events taking place at four libraries across Warwickshire on the weekend of the 5 and 6 October.

The selected libraries will be transformed into dynamic spaces of culture, creativity, and community engagement.

This year Fun Palaces will be taking place at Bedworth Library on 5 October, 10am – 2pm, Rugby and Stratford-upon-Avon libraries on 5 October, 10am – 3pm, and Nuneaton Library on 6 October, 10:30am – 1pm. Each venue will be offering inspiring local activities to engage with people of all ages and interests.

The national Fun Palaces initiative, which takes place during the first weekend of October each year, is a community-focused initiative that supports local people to co-create their own cultural and community events in a public venue, and where everyone’s individual brilliance can be recognised and valued.

On Saturday 5 October, Bedworth Library will be hosting a “knit-tastic” day featuring plenty of local talent and hands-on learning. Residents can enjoy getting creative with the Bedworth Community Garden, the Library Knit and Natter Group, Bedworth Heath Community Centre Knit and Natter Group, the local U3A, or attend comic workshops with Ellen.

There will be a special Diwali knitting display by the Harbour Community Centre Knitting Group, and visitors can also embark on the Bedworth Diwali Town Trail. With plenty of activities to engage in, there will be something for everyone!

Rugby Library is inviting residents to experience a range of local musical talent, from the rhythmic beats of the Rugby Steel Band to elegant performances by Classical Indian Violinist, Srividya Venkat and her students. Visitors can participate in traditional South Asian garba dancing, learn how to drape a sari, and get involved in some henna art.

In a special collaboration with local organisation, Art at the Alex, the public will also be invited to visit the organisation’s beautiful building near toythe library to explore Diwali-inspired crafts and snacks. This will include lantern-making, rangoli designs, and braiding activities, and residents will also be able to enjoy the debut of the Rugby Library Diwali Town Trail, solving puzzles and completing challenges throughout the town centre.

At Stratford-upon-Avon Library, visitors will be able to enjoy pop-up performances by local school choirs, a drop-in singing workshop for adults and children aged 8+, a community play-reading of A Midsummer Night’s Dream, and an open Lego Club. Whether visitors would like to be active participants in the activities or appreciative audience members, everyone is welcome to attend. This year, the Stratford Fun Palace is held in partnership with The Stratford Town Trust and The Shakespeare Birthplace Trust.

On Sunday 6 October, discover the powerful artistic expressions of communities in and around Nuneaton Library. Residents will be able to explore artwork created by military spouses, young care leavers, and members of Gypsy, Roma, and Traveller communities. There will also be the opportunity to engage in fun crafts and learn more about these remarkable individuals and their stories. We’re delighted to welcome Gemma Lees, a Romani artist, as well as artist Faye Claridge, both of whom have been working with local communities on fantastic projects that they can’t wait to share with the public at the Nuneaton Fun Palace.

The activities at all the Fun Palaces at Warwickshire libraries are free, but please note that space may be limited during peak times. For more information about each event, visit the Warwickshire Libraries Fun Palaces Eventbrite webpage.

Cllr Yousef Dahmash, Portfolio Holder for Customer and Transformation, said:

“The Fun Palaces programme creates opportunities for residents to visit Warwickshire Libraries and celebrate talent and inventiveness and the vibrant and diverse cultures we have here in Warwickshire. Whether it's through music, crafts, or simply coming together as a community, there will be something for everyone. Warwickshire Libraries are welcoming spaces that are open to all, and I encourage everyone to come along to enjoy the many free activities on offer.”

Fun Palaces take place on the first weekend in October each year across the UK and worldwide, and every Fun Palace location is free to attend. The concept was originally created in 1961, when Joan Littlewood and Cedric Price designed a Fun Palace building as a ‘laboratory of fun’. This idea has continued through to the present day, and Fun Palaces are now about joining in with your version of culture, whether that be the arts, sciences, craft, technology, digital, heritage, or sports, and helping to bring people together and share and celebrate the genius in everyone.

