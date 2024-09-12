Customers set to benefit from new look at Atherstone Library

Atherstone Library is set for a new look that will provide an improved experience and create a refreshed space to support activities and events for library users of all ages.

To enable the refurbishment work to take place, the library will close for three weeks starting on Monday 23 September 2024, ready to re-open on Monday 14 October 2024.

The improvements will include:

fresh coats of paint to the library walls, the library ceiling, and the pillars on the ground floor of the library and foyer.

new shelving to be installed for displaying adult fiction and adult non-fiction books.

A full range of library services will still be available at nearby libraries in Nuneaton, Polesworth, Stockingford, and Bedworth.

Loan dates will also be extended on items borrowed in the run up to the closure, and library members will have the option to return books to any of Warwickshire’s community-managed libraries whilst Atherstone Library is temporarily closed.

Cllr Yousef Dahmash, Portfolio Holder for Customer and Transformation, said:

“We thank Atherstone Library customers for their understanding as we close the library for a short time so that these exciting refurbishment works can take place. Atherstone Library is a great space for the local community, and these updates will enable us to provide an improved experience for our customers of all ages for years to come”.

Residents who would enjoy regular access to reading can join Warwickshire Libraries as a member for free. Books are available for members to borrow in-person at a local library, through the online library catalogue, or by browsing the BorrowBox collection which includes a great range of eBooks and eAudiobooks.

To keep-up to date with Warwickshire Libraries’ latest activities, information, and events, follow the service on Facebook and X (previously Twitter), or sign-up to the weekly newsletter.