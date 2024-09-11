Warwickshire’s longest greenway receives an upgrade at Marton

The Lias Line – the county’s longest greenway – has recently had a new bridge installed close to Marton thanks to funding secured by Warwickshire County Council.

Sustrans, the charity responsible for the National Cycle Network, has recently announced the successful installation of a new bridge on the Lias Line across the Oxford Road (A423) near Marton. Weighing in at 50 tonnes, it was lifted into place by contractors during the early hours of Saturday morning, marking a major milestone in the transformation of the former railway route.

This project is part of a long-term initiative to improve the Lias Line – National Cycle Route 41 – in Warwickshire. The improvements have been carried out in partnership with Warwickshire County Council and Warwick District Council who secured the funding for the scheme through Central Governments’ Active Travel Fund. The new bridge follows previous improvements to the ‘branch line’ of the Lias Line, which were funded by the Department for Transport.

For years, the Lias Line was a disused railway line. However, since 2021 it has undergone a series of improvements by Sustrans as part of its 'Paths for Everyone' programme. This was initiated after a 2018 review of the National Cycle Network (NCN) identified that the existing on-road route of NCN 41 was not suitable for all users.

These improvements have created nearly 8km of off-road route with a sealed surface, providing safer and more accessible walking and wheeling routes through the countryside. The route has also become Warwickshire’s longest greenway, a rich habitat for many species, which users of the route can enjoy.

Commenting on the improvements, Clare Maltby, Sustrans’ England Director for the Midlands and East, said: “The installation of this bridge is a key milestone in our efforts to create a greener and safer National Cycle Network that is for everyone.

“In transforming the Lias Line into an accessible, off-road route, we are not only improving safety for cyclists and walkers but also encouraging more sustainable travel options in Warwickshire. We’re grateful for the support of partners and look forward to completing the next phases of this exciting project.”

Cllr Jan Matecki, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Transport and Planning: "The installation of this new bridge on the Lias Line is a fantastic development for Warwickshire. It marks a significant step forward in our ongoing partnership with Sustrans that is continuing to transform this disused railway line into a safe, accessible, and attractive greenway for everyone.

This project not only enhances opportunities for walking and cycling in our communities, but it also promotes sustainable travel choices and reduces congestion on our roads. We're committed to working with Sustrans to secure further funding and complete the Lias Line improvements, creating a high-quality traffic-free link between Rugby and Leamington Spa. This will be a valuable asset for commuters and leisure users alike, boosting our local economy and promoting healthy and sustainable lifestyles."

While the new bridge marks significant progress, there is still more to come. Next year, it is expected that HS2 will commence work constructing a new bridge over the Fosse Way, which will connect the Lias Line with the Offchurch Greenway. When this is complete, the National Cycle Network will be re-routed onto the new off-road section significantly improving the safety and accessibility of the route.

Future phases of the project, which are dependent on securing additional funding, aim to improve the route east towards Birdingbury, and towards Stockton Reservoir in the south. These final stages will help realise the vision of a high-quality, traffic-free link connecting Rugby and Leamington Spa, offering both a practical commuting route and a scenic path for leisure.

