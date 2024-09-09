World Suicide Prevention Day – the importance of starting the conversation

Tuesday 10 September marks World Suicide Prevention Day, which is a time to raise awareness of and prevent suicide.

Currently, more than 700,000 people a year take their life around the world and by raising awareness, reducing the stigma and encouraging action, we can help to reduce the instances of suicide around the world.

This year’s theme is ‘Changing the Narrative on Suicide’, which serves as a chance to #StartTheConversation around suicide and shift the culture to one of openness, empathy and support. Every chat, no matter how small, will build a supportive and understanding society and help provide support to anyone who is struggling.

Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust (CWPT) Clinical Risk and Suicide Prevention Lead, James Baker, said:

“World Suicide Prevention Day is all about highlighting the support available for those who need it. Accessing services is not a sign of weakness, but strength. If, at any time, you feel you need urgent mental health support, you should call 111 and select the mental health option.

“If you’re struggling with anxiety or depression, CWPT supports everyone in seeking the mental health resources they deserve. NHS Coventry, Warwickshire and Solihull Talking Therapies offer a self-referral programme. Get started online at talkingtherapies.covwarkpt.nhs.uk or call us directly at 024 7667 1090.”

Councillor Cllr Kamran Caan, Cabinet Member for Public Health and Sport at Coventry City Council, said: "It's so important for us to mark World Suicide Prevention Day to encourage as many people as possible to talk about this subject. The awareness day helps to guide people to support and information that could essentially save lives.

"There are many resources and support systems out there for those that need it, whatever stage of life they may be. We want Coventry and Warwickshire to be a place where no one feels alone or isolated. There is always help and support.”

Councillor Margaret Bell, Portfolio Holder for Social Care and Health at Warwickshire County Council, said: “If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, please go to www.warwickshire.gov.uk/mentalhealth. If you feel like you can't cope, please go to Suicide prevention – Warwickshire County Council, where you will find suicide prevention information and a dedicated advice website, Dear Life www.dearlife.org.uk. Please know you are not alone - there are resources across Warwickshire to help yourself and others."

There are lots of available services that can be accessed for anyone who is struggling: