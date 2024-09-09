A warning to consumers from the Food Standards Agency

The Food Standards Agency has issued a food alert concerning counterfeit bottles of Glen’s Vodka (35cl).

The FSA has been made aware of the production and distribution of counterfeit vodka labelled as Glen’s Vodka. The counterfeit vodka may have a strange smell and taste differently to genuine vodka.

Products sampled were found to contain isopropyl alcohol, so they are unsafe. Isopropyl alcohol is an industrial solvent and is not intended for human consumption. Consumption of isopropyl alcohol can quickly lead to alcohol poisoning, and in severe cases death.

If you see any Glen’s vodka that has no laser etched lot code applied to the bottle between the rear label and the base of the bottle as indicated in this PDF attachment do not buy it.

Vodka contaminated by isopropyl alcohol has a strong odour so if the vodka smells differently do not drink it.



Instead, store it in a safe place and report it to your Local Authority for further instruction and advice. If anyone has any information on the manufacture or sale of counterfeit alcohol, then please contact the freephone confidential National Food Crime Unit hotline: 0800 028 1180.

For more information visit the Food Standards Agency