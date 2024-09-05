A3400 Birmingham Road, Stratford, improvement works set to start

Works on the Birmingham Road in Stratford will be starting again soon.

Improved traffic flow and new opportunities for cycling and walking to the town centre are on the horizon as Warwickshire County Council restarts works on Phase 2 of the improvements to Birmingham Road in Stratford-upon-Avon.

It is the second phase of major improvements to the route into the town centre and follows earlier works from Windsor Street to Arden Street in 2022 which delivered a segregated cycle and footway and improved paving and crossing points. The works have increased cycling and pedestrian activity and, with further works planned, are expected to ease traffic congestion and improve air quality in the approach to Stratford.

Phase 2 enabling works beneath the carriageway, including service diversions were completed in 2023 so that the contractor, Balfour Beatty, can complete the current surface work as soon as possible and with the minimum of disruption to local residents.

A detailed review of the Phase 2 plans was completed in Autumn 2023 and revisions made on the basis of updated traffic data and new modelling.

Phase 2 works will be at the northern end of Birmingham Road, from just north of St Peter’s Way to the A46 Bishopton Roundabout. This work will include a new shared 3m wide footway and cycleway on the inbound side up to Buckingham Way connecting to the existing, widened footway.

A new crossing point will also be installed between Buckingham Way and Worths Way, and priority for traffic will be changed with two lanes into town and one out.

The outbound side will include a new shared footway and cycleway from Squirrels Street connecting to the existing footway at Worths Way. A new bus shelter will replace the existing bus stop.

Residents have been contacted advising that some of the work on the existing verges of the Birmingham Road on the highway boundary may be replaced with new kerbing and pavement.

Work is scheduled to be completed in January with council officers mindful that it will be ongoing during the Christmas period. The effect on traffic flow will be monitored and, if it is being adversely affected, will remove or adjust the traffic management to ensure vehicles have access to the town centre.

Cllr Jan Matecki, Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for transport and planning, said: “We are confident that Phase Two of the work will make a significant difference to the congestion and air quality in the town and offer a viable opportunity to cycle or walk into town for residents, reducing the congestion for commuters. We will make sure we communicate with residents to ensure they know what is happening and we will work with contractors to ensure the traffic management has the minimal impact.”

Cllr Tim Sinclair, Warwickshire County Council member for Stratford North, said: “The ongoing work is the result of our discussions with Stratford residents around how they wanted to see the transport network around the town centre developed and I’m extremely pleased to the Birmingham Road project start up again after several unfortunate delays. It should make a real difference both to locals who can choose how they travel to town, and commuters who will feel the benefit of reduced traffic and improved traffic flow.

“The changing priority also reflects the need to increase capacity for traffic into town and responds to the input from residents, businesses and other stakeholders.”

A signposted diversion route is being finalised and will be shared soon. The work will be carried out in four stages, as follows:

Bishopton Roundabout to 386 Birmingham Rd – this section of the road will be one way only with access maintained to the town centre but closed for leaving the town centre for around seven weeks.

386 Birmingham Rd to Buckingham Way – this section will have two-way traffic lights operating for approximately two weeks.

Buckingham Way to The Avenue – This section will be restricted for around 11 weeks. Residents will be able to access/exit their properties.

Upon completion of cycleway infrastructure, and junction improvements to both Phases 2 and 3, we will look to resurface both phases simultaneously, which will be both commercially beneficial, and also should allow Phase 2 to have Traffic Management removed earlier than previously thought.

The works, incorporating forthcoming work for Phase Three of the scheme and costing in the region of £7.47m, have been paid for through Department for Transport National Productivity Fund (£2.4m), S106 fund for Bishopston infrastructure, Safer Routes to Schools and two contributions from the County Council’s Capital Investment Fund (£3.89m).

More information about this scheme can be found online: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/birminghamroadstratford