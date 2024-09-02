Stratford Park and Ride returns to business-as-usual service following summer promotion

Warwickshire County Council is reminding the public that Stratford-upon-Avon’s Park and Ride has returned to a business-as-usual service as of Monday 2 September 2024.

The reminder follows a six-week promotional campaign that took place from 20 July to 1 September, which offered free parking and free Park and Ride bus travel to visitors. Warwickshire County Council will be reviewing the results of the campaign later this month to understand current demand for the service and identify opportunities for potential future service improvements.

From Monday 2 September, Stratford Park and Ride returns to providing great value bus fares, including the £2 adult return fare in line with the Government’s bus fare cap scheme. The child return fare for this service is just £1.10, and a group return fare will continue to cost only £3.30 for up to five people. Dogs are welcome on the buses too provided they are well-behaved.

Buses will continue to run daily on Mondays to Saturdays between 7.30am and 6.28pm, and on Sundays between 10am and 6.55pm. The bus journey from the car park into the town centre takes approximately 10-12 minutes, and the frequency of the buses is every 15 minutes for most of each day.

The car park will continue to be open daily with more than 700 parking spaces available, including several EV charging points, but from Monday 2 September usual car parking charges apply. Full details of the car parking fees are available on the County Council website. The car park is also next to Stratford Parkway train station, with regular trains running to Stratford-upon-Avon train station which is only a 10-minute walk from the town centre.

Cllr Jan Matecki, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Transport and Planning, said:

“This summer has been a great opportunity to introduce even more visitors to the ease and convenience of Stratford’s Park and Ride service, which not only runs during the holidays but all year round. Public transport is an important way to support a reduction in town centre traffic congestion in busy locations such as Stratford, and we look forward to promoting the benefits of the Park and Ride service again later this year.”

Stratford Park and Ride can be found along Bishopton Lane (CV37 0RJ) with easy access from the roundabout with the A46 and the A3400 Birmingham Road. Once on site, there is a passenger terminal with seating and toilets available Monday to Saturday 7.30am to 12.30pm.

For more information about Stratford Park and Ride, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/stratfordparkandride