Supporting young people’s safety and mental health online

With the summer holidays here and children set to spend more time at home, Warwickshire County Council (WCC) is urging parents and carers to be aware of the safety risks posed to youngsters online.

Many children will be using laptops, tablets and smartphones to entertain themselves during the long break from school, including spending time on the internet. With this increased screen time, it's important to protect young people from the potential risks associated with digital platforms and to support their mental health.

There are many support services in Warwickshire that provide advice on using the internet responsibly and safely. Cyber Safe Warwickshire helps young adults and their parents get the information they need to be safe online with free articles, guides and resources.

Internet Matters is a site packed with information to help you keep your child safe online. It also includes useful resources for young people with additional needs and their families.

CEOP is for parents who are concerned about their child’s safety online. There is information and advice on sexual abuse and sexual exploitation, sex, relationships and young people, young people online, for children in care or adopted and for children with additional needs. Advice is also available on what to do if you have a concern.

Online safety tips

There are several steps parents can take to enhance online safety:

Open Communication: Talk regularly with your children about their online activities. Encourage them to share their experiences and concerns.

Use Parental Controls: Make use of parental control tools available on devices and applications to monitor and restrict content.

Educate About Privacy: Teach children the importance of keeping personal information private and being cautious about people who they interact with online.

Monitor Usage: Regularly review the websites, games, and social media platforms your children are using.

Exploitation

Exploitation affects hundreds of children and young people every year in Warwickshire. Online exploitation can start and stay online. There are people who use the internet to groom by trawling social media and gaming sites looking for people to target and exploit.

They might hide their true age, gender and identity. They may try and meet up with the young person face to face or may encourage them to send images/videos of themselves. They might offer gifts, game codes or flattering messages in return.

If you think someone might be exploiting you or someone you know, help is always available. To find out more about online exploitation, the signs to look out for, and get help visit www.somethingsnotright.co.uk.

Cllr Margaret Bell, Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health said: “In today's digital age, safeguarding our children's well-being both online and offline is vital. The council is dedicated to supporting parents and carers in navigating these challenges by providing you with resources and guidance on online safety and mental health.

“By fostering open and honest conversations with young people, setting positive boundaries and promoting positive online experiences, we can help children across the county develop a resilience and thrive in the online world.

“I urge parents and carers to make use of the support available to help ensure the internet is a safe and enriching space for children.”

More information about online safety and links to resources can be found at https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/cybersafety.