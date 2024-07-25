Warwickshire Libraries invites families to enjoy nature, mindfulness, and storytelling at Park Life Reads event

Warwickshire County Council’s libraries service is inviting residents to enjoy Park Life Reads, a free and family-friendly community event...

Warwickshire County Council’s libraries service is inviting residents to enjoy Park Life Reads, a free and family-friendly community event taking place on Saturday 10 August at Wembrook Community Centre, Nuneaton, 11am – 4pm.

The aim of the event, which is being delivered in partnership with The Big Local, is to celebrate the power of words and literature in a welcoming community setting. It will also encourage positive attitudes and engagement with nature, mindfulness, and wellbeing.

Visitors on the day will be able to take part in a variety of free activities including stop-motion animation, storytelling, a story-tent, lino printing, nature journaling, gardening, and poetry. Warwickshire Libraries staff will also be available to share more information about the incredible range of services available at libraries across the county by becoming a library member for free.

To encourage a focus on wellbeing, there will also be stalls providing free hand and arm massages, as well as mini-facials, Reiki, henna art, face painting, breathwork and tapping sessions, and even fun boxing workshops to get the heart pumping.

Free lunches will be provided by the Warwickshire Holiday Activities and Food (HAF) programme on a first come first serve basis, and free creative art packs will also be available whilst stocks last for visitors who take park in the event’s nature walk between Wembrook Community Centre and The Big Local.

All activities and workshops provided on the day are free to attend; however, it is recommended that you book ahead of time for some activities in order to secure a place: www.eventbrite.com/cc/park-life-reads-3496439.

For more information, please visit the Park Life Reads Eventbrite webpage.

Multiple organisations will also be in attendance with stalls to share more about their work in Warwickshire, including Orbit Housing, Severn Trent Water, Warwickshire Wildlife Trust, Five Acre Community Farm, The National Trust and more.

Cllr Yousef Dahmash, Portfolio Holder for Customer and Transformation, said:

“We are delighted to invite residents to get involved in this fantastic free event to enjoy nature, mindfulness, and storytelling with Warwickshire Libraries. Our libraries staff are committed to creating opportunities to enjoy vibrant and welcoming spaces, whether that is in the local library space or at a free outreach event. “I encourage all residents to come along and engage with this exciting range of activities that celebrate the power of nature, literature, and looking after our wellbeing. Our staff can’t wait to say hello and help more people to discover the many wonderful services that our libraries have to offer.”

To enjoy regular access to reading, Warwickshire residents can join Warwickshire Libraries as a member for free. Books are available for members to borrow in-person at a local library, through the online library catalogue, or by browsing the BorrowBox collection which includes a great range of eBooks and eAudiobooks.

Warwickshire Libraries will also be sharing more details about the service’s summer events on social media, including Facebook @warwickshirelibraries and X @warkslibraries.

For more about the activities available at your local library, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/libraries.