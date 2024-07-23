Council approves increased funding to give go ahead to Vicarage Street developments in Nuneaton

Warwickshire County Council has approved an increase to the funding available to deliver part of its ambitious Transforming Nuneaton programme, boost the town centre and create opportunities for e...

Warwickshire County Council has approved an increase to the funding available to deliver part of its ambitious Transforming Nuneaton programme, boost the town centre and create opportunities for employment, economic growth and town centre living.

The additional funds to be allocated to the scheme will enable the Vicarage Street development to proceed with plans to build a new state-of-the-art library and business centre and 65 residential properties in the town centre. It is part of the ambitious Transforming Nuneaton strategic partnership with Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Council. The Borough Council have led on the Grayson Place development at the town’s Abbey Street site.

Work is now set to commence on demolishing existing buildings and the acquisition of land that is needed for the residential development.

The library, set for completion in late 2026, will relocate the service from its existing building on Church Street which will remain open until the opening of the new library. It will be operated by the County Council and offer residents high quality facilities in the state-of-the-art building.

The new building has changed in scope, however, since initial design and will no longer feature a café as the county had to reassess final plans in line with the rising costs of the completed programme of works. Other adaptations in design, notably to the entrance, have been made to enable the project to proceed.

The new business centre will form part of the county council’s portfolio of business centres and will offer rental space to individuals and small enterprises, increasing footfall and providing a significant boost to the town centre’s economy.

The plans for the 65 homes to be built will be taken forward by the Warwickshire Property Development Group, the County Council’s own property company, with construction expected to start after the completion of the new library and business centre in 2026. The exciting offer will be a further stimulus for the local economy with the nighttime offer set to benefit significantly.

Councillor Peter Butlin, portfolio holder for finance and property, said: “This funding is wonderful news for Nuneaton and is the green light for the next phase of its transformation to begin. We have not wavered in our commitment to giving Nuneaton the town centre it deserves and to creating opportunities for employment and education to its residents. This funding will allow the exciting programme to gather some real momentum.”

The full report can be read here while further information on the Transforming Nuneaton programme can be found on the Council’s website.