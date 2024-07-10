Recycle your coffee pods at Nuneaton's Judkins Recycling Centre

Warwickshire County Council has added used coffee pods to the items collected at the Judkins Recycling Centre in Nuneaton, in partnership with Podback, the pod recycling service.

Residents from Warwickshire can start recycling their aluminium and plastic coffee pods at the Centre now.

Used coffee, tea and hot chocolate pods can be collected and stored at home until residents are ready to take them to the Recycling Centre, where they should be emptied loose into the appropriate aluminium or plastic Podback container. Residents must book a slot prior to their visit.

The Podback containers are clearly signed and bags and other packaging must not be included.

Plastic and aluminium pods need to be collected separately, as they are recycled at different facilities. All the pods collected by Podback are recycled in the UK. They are shredded to remove the coffee, then the plastic and aluminium are used to create new products, including packaging, car components and building products. The coffee grounds will be treated by anaerobic digestion to create renewable energy (biogas) and soil improver

Podback is a not-for-profit recycling service, created and funded by the UK’s leading coffee pod systems - NESCAFE Dolce Gusto, Tassimo and Nespresso, in associated with over 25 coffee pod brands and national retailers.

Welcoming the introduction of the new pod recycling collection facility Cllr Heather Timms, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Environment, Climate and Culture, said: “We are really excited to be working with Podback to introduce another recycling stream at the Judkins Recycling Centre for residents. Coffee drinkers can now enjoy their coffee knowing their pods can be recycled and go on to be made into new products, renewable energy and improve the soil. At Warwickshire County Council we are always looking for innovation in responding to the climate emergency. Every innovation helps and it also allows residents the opportunity to take a more active role in tackling the climate emergency.”

Rick Hindley, Podback Executive Director, said: “It’s great to be able to expand the Podback service to the north of Warwickshire. We want to make coffee pod recycling as easy as possible, and this new service enables residents to drop off pods when convenient, alongside other recyclables, and helps to reduce waste and increase recycling.”

Book a slot at Judkins Household Waste Recycling Centre: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/recyclingjudkins

Find out more about household waste recycling in Warwickshire, here: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/waste-recycling

Residents can Follow Warwickshire Recycles on social media for daily tips:

On Twitter – https://twitter.com/Warksrecycles

On Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/warwickshirerecycles

Residents can find out where their recycling goes and the types of products it goes on to be remade into by visiting www.warwickshire.gov.uk/whereitgoes

For more information about how Warwickshire County Council is facing the challenges of the climate change emergency, visit: https://www.sustainablewarwickshire.co.uk/

Get the latest news about how Warwickshire County Council and partners are facing the challenge of the climate emergency and how you can get involved: http://eepurl.com/hrk-zf