Swap the town centre drive to enjoy Stratford Park and Ride this summer

Enjoy the benefits of using Stratford Park and Ride this summer!

Visitors to the beautiful market town of Stratford-upon-Avon are being invited to enjoy the benefits of using Stratford Park and Ride bus service and car park this summer, following a 70% increase in customers using the service throughout the summer holidays last year.

The Park and Ride’s bus service now runs seven days a week to ensure that everyone - from dog owners and couples to families and tourist groups - can make the most of this easy and relaxing journey into Stratford-upon-Avon town centre.

The buses operate Monday to Saturday between 7.30am and 6.28pm, and on Sundays between 10am and 6.55pm. The car park is also open daily and has more than 700 parking spaces available including several EV charging points.

Visitors can find the car park along Bishopton Lane (CV37 0RJ) with easy access from the roundabout with the A46 and the A3400 Birmingham Road. Once onsite, there is a passenger terminal with seating, toilets available Monday to Saturday 7.30am to 12.30pm, and generous roof cover to protect visitors from the elements.

The Park and Ride buses run every 15 minutes for most of each day, and the journey from the car park into the town centre takes approximately 10-12 minutes.

The bus fares also provide great value for visitors, with adult return bus tickets at £2, and return group bus tickets costing just £3.30 for up to five people. Dogs are also welcome on the buses provided they are well-behaved.

For those who would prefer an alternative route into town, visitors can park their car at Stratford Park and Ride car park and enjoy a leisurely stroll or cycle into Stratford town centre using the canal towpath. This scenic route is approximately 2800m (1.75 miles) and takes around 40 minutes to reach the town centre on foot, or less than ten minutes by bike as the canal towpath features on the National Cycle Network Route 5.

Cllr Jan Matecki, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Transport and Planning, said:

“Last year we saw a 70% increase in users of Stratford Park and Ride’s bus service and car park during the summer months, as visitors began to discover how convenient, user-friendly, and low-cost it is for a day trip to Stratford-upon-Avon, whilst supporting a reduction in traffic congestion in Stratford town centre. “The service also promotes active travel as visitors can walk or cycle into town from the Park and Ride car park rather than driving, and I hope that this encourages people to consider the different transport options available to them other than cars for journeys into towns”.

To find out about Stratford Park and Ride car park and bus service, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/stratfordparkandride