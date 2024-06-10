Making positive changes for Healthy Eating Week

People across Warwickshire are being encouraged to embrace healthy eating habits to help boost their wellbeing. It comes as part of Healthy Eating Week, which runs from June 10 to June 14. Set up b...

People across Warwickshire are being encouraged to embrace healthy eating habits to help boost their wellbeing.

It comes as part of Healthy Eating Week, which runs from June 10 to June 14. Set up by the British Health Foundation, it’s a week that aims encourage everyone to reflect on their lifestyles and find ways to enhance their own health and wellbeing, with a particular focus on what they eat and drink.

This year’s theme is ‘Give it a Go’ and is all about encouraging people to improve their eating habits by trying just one extra portion of fruit and vegetables, being a little bit more active or trying a new recipe.

Research from the World Health Organisation shows that consumption of more than 400g of fruit and vegetables a day is associated with a lower risk of heart disease, stroke and some cancers. Government advice is for people to consume at least 5 80g portions of a variety of fruit and vegetables a day.

The Data from the National Diet and Nutrition Survey states that the UK population still needs to consume more fruit and vegetables, with only 33% of adults and just 12% of children aged 11 to 18 meeting the 5 a day recommendation.

Throughout Healthy Eating Week, Warwickshire County Council (WCC) will be sharing tips and information to encourage and support residents to include more healthy elements to their diet.

The key messages for the week include:

Increasing intake of fruit and vegetables

Drinking more water

Reducing food waste by making use of leftovers

The council’s website includes a wealth of information on how to eat a healthy, balanced diet and the ways it contributes to good health. There are guides to healthier eating and resources aimed at families to support them in getting the right nutrition.

Eating the right foods and being active go hand-in-hand when it comes to good health. WCC’s Living Well website includes practical information to help you eat well and keep you feeling your best, including how you can incorporate more water into your diet, FAQs around hydration and advice on your eating habits depending on your age and how much physical activity you carry out. The Wellbeing for Life website is also there to encourage residents to think about the little thing they can do to improve their health and wellbeing.

The Warwickshire Food Strategy is a scheme that aims to effectively to ensure a supply of good quality, healthy and affordable food for everyone, meaning fewer people with diet-related ill-health, fewer people experiencing food insecurity and reduced levels of food-related waste.

Councillor Margaret Bell, portfolio holder for Adult Social Care and Health said: “Healthy Eating Week is the perfect opportunity for all of us to take a look at our diets and explore ways we can give them a healthier boost.

“The council website is a great resource for tips and advice to help you enjoy a healthier diet and make positive steps to improve your lifestyle – I would recommend everyone to have a look and try to incorporate good eating habits in their everyday lives.

“We want all of our residents to be healthy, happy and independent and this week is a perfect time for you to take positive steps toward a better diet and improve your wellbeing.”

To find out more about Healthy Eating Week, visit https://www.nutrition.org.uk/healthy-eating-week/.

More information on how to adopt a healthier lifestyle can be found by visiting https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/healthy-lifestyle.