Celebrate National Crime Reading Month at Warwickshire Libraries

Warwickshire County Council’s libraries service is inviting residents to get involved in an exciting selection of events and books to celebrate National Crime Reading Month this June.

From captivating murder mysteries to engaging author talks, there is something for every crime fiction enthusiast to enjoy.

One of the highlights of the month is “Body in the Library”, an interactive murder mystery event that promises to keep participants on the edge of their seats. Inspired by real crimes found in Warwickshire’s Local History archives, the audience follows a daring Detective Duo’s performance as they uncover who committed a dastardly deed, whilst the interactive plot keeps the audience guessing at every turn. There are separate interactive sessions available for young people aged 11 – 17 years, and adults aged 18+ years, taking place at four library locations across the county. For more details, visit Warwickshire Libraries’ Eventbrite webpage.

In a generous gesture to promote reading in the county, local author Penny Batchelor has gifted Warwickshire Libraries with 600 copies of her latest psychological thriller, The Reunion Party, which will be given away for free to the public. Penny will be joining Wellesbourne Library for an author event on Friday 26 July, 6:30 – 7:30pm, providing a fantastic opportunity to meet her in person and learn more about the thriller-writing process. To book your free place, visit the Eventbrite webpage.

On Monday 3 June, Nuneaton Library kicked off National Crime Reading Month celebrations with a special event with local crime author Natalie Marlow. Attendees had the unique opportunity to hear Natalie talk about her experiences as a writer and discuss her latest book, The Red Hollow - the follow-up to her critically acclaimed debut, Needless Alley. If you missed the event, both books are available to borrow from libraries across the county.

Bal Jacob, Director of Workforce and Local Services, said:

“We are delighted to promote National Crime Reading Month with an engaging variety of events to encourage our local communities to explore the thrilling world of crime fiction. Warwickshire libraries are inclusive and vibrant spaces where everyone can engage with literature and the arts, and our libraries team look forward to welcoming you to enjoy the great selection of reading and online resources we have available for all ages to enjoy.”

To enjoy regular access to reading, Warwickshire residents can join Warwickshire Libraries as a member for free. Books are available for members to borrow in-person at a local library, through the online library catalogue, or by browsing the BorrowBox collection which includes a great range of eBooks and eAudiobooks.

For more about the activities available at your local library, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/libraries.

Warwickshire Libraries will also be sharing more details about their National Crime Reading Month activities and book recommendations on social media, including Facebook @warwickshirelibraries and X @warkslibraries.