The Warwickshire County Council (A429 Coventry Road, Townsend Close, Phillippes Road and Huddison Close, Warwick) Cycle Track Order 2022

Following on from statutory consultation Warwickshire County Council are making the cycle track order as described in the public notice linked below.

Scheme Overview

Warwickshire County Council hereby gives notice that on 1 May 2024 the Secretary of State confirmed the foregoing Order with modifications under section 3 of the Cycle Tracks Act 1984, the effect of which is to convert a footpath, as described in the Schedule below, into a shared use footway/cycle track with a right of way for pedal cycles and on foot. The confirmed Order comes into effect on 24 May 2024.

Public Notice and Legal Orders

Any person who desires to question validity of the Order on the ground that it is not within the powers of section 3 of the Cycle Tracks Act 1984, or on the ground that any requirement of regulations made under subsection 3(4) of the Cycle Tracks Act 1984, has not been complied with in relation to the Order, may, within six weeks from the date of this notice, make an application for this purpose to the High Court.