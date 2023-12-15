The Warwickshire County Council (A429 Coventry Road, Townsend Close, Phillippes Road and Huddison Close, Warwick) Cycle Track Order 2022

A local Public Inquiry is to be held into the above Order which has been submitted to the Secretary of State for Transport for confirmation, pursuant to section 3(1)(a) of the Cycle Tracks Act 1984.

The Inquiry will commence at 10:00am on 11 January 2024 and will be held in Warwickshire County Council, Committee Room 2, Shire Hall, Warwick, CV34 4RL by an Independent Inspector appointed for the purpose by the Secretary of State for Transport to hear representations from any other persons who may desire to appear and be heard.

Any person interested in the subject matter may, as provided for in the above Regulations, appear at the Inquiry either in person or by counsel, solicitor or other representative. Whether or not he/she proposes to appear at the Inquiry, any person may send to the Inspector, prior to the Inquiry, such written representations as they may wish to make in relation to the subject matter at the Inquiry, with a view to their consideration by the Inspector. This should be sent to the Inspector at the National Transport Casework Team, Tyneside House, Skinnerburn Road, Newcastle upon Tyne NE4 7AR or at nationalcasework@dft.gov.uk, quoting reference NATTRAN/WM/CYCLETRACK/104