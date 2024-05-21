New library and business centre on the way for Nuneaton

The Transforming Nuneaton programme has received a major boost with outline planning permission granted for the next phase of the programme.

Following approval by Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Council’s Planning Committee, Warwickshire County Council preparatory work can now start on a new library and business centre, along with up to a 65-unit housing development that offers town centre living.

Delivery of this this ambitious, mixed-use development in the town centre will act as a major catalyst for the regeneration of the town as part of the wider Transforming Nuneaton programme.

The new library and business centre will be sited on the location of the existing Royal Mail Delivery Office and act as an economic and civic anchor in a prominent position in the town centre, driving footfall through the town and delivering key services to Nuneaton’s residents and businesses. The existing library will remain open until the new one is ready to use.

Approval has also been given for the housing development on brownfield land east of the new library and business centre, between Justice Walk and Vicarage Street, to be delivered as a partnership by Warwickshire Property and Development Group (WPDG) and the County Council. WPDG was formed by Warwickshire County Council in 2021 to deliver new homes and commercial space to realise the potential of the County’s development sites. This will comprise up to 65 family homes and include a pocket park linking to nearby Riversley Park.

Councillor Peter Butlin, Warwickshire County Council's Portfolio Holder for Finance and Property said: “This is positive news and will create some real momentum as work gets underway to bring an outstanding new library for residents and a prime facility and location in which businesses can prosper. The residential development will benefit the town by providing much needed, high-quality homes, increasing town centre footfall, creating opportunities for businesses and employment with the subsequent boost to the town centre economy.”

Stuart Buckley, Managing Director of Warwickshire Property and Development Group, said: “This mixed-use scheme will bring widespread benefits to the community, the local economy and attract new residents and businesses to Nuneaton town centre. This will deliver much needed new homes for the town centre, space for innovative businesses to grow and a high-quality facility for all of the community. We look forward to progressing this to the next stage.”

Deputy chief executive at Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Council, Tom Shardlow, said: "Approval of this planning proposal is further great news for the regeneration of Nuneaton town centre. This development will bring new homes and business into the town centre and will complement the exciting development at Grayson Place. This council looks forward to working closely with the county council and our other partners to make this development a reality."

More information about Transforming Nuneaton is available at https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/transformingnuneaton