Council promotes support services available for Warwickshire residents living with dementia

There are over 8,500 people living with dementia in Warwickshire and one in three people born in the UK today will be diagnosed with dementia in their lifetime.

To raise awareness of the support services available for people living with dementia, their families and carers, Warwickshire County Council (WCC) is proudly supporting Dementia Action Week 2024, taking place between 13-19 May.

Dementia describes a set of symptoms that can affect memory, problem-solving, language, and behaviour over time. Alzheimer's disease is the most common type of dementia. The confirmation of a diagnosis may also trigger depression and anxiety in some people and those around the person will also have their own emotional reactions to cope with.

It is important that both the person with dementia and those around them feel able to express their feelings and seek support. In particularly, social interaction with others, such as through dementia support groups, is very important for wellbeing. It can help to boost mood, ease stress, and also stimulate the brain – which may help to slow the progression of dementia.

There are a range of support services available for Warwickshire residents with dementia, their family, and their carers, which can be accessed online, over the phone, or in person:

Dementia Connect in Warwickshire (0333 150 3456)

Delivered by Alzheimer’s Society, Dementia Connect in Warwickshire supports those living dementia and those caring for a person with dementia.

They provide both practical and emotional support to help at all stages of dementia.

Caring Together Warwickshire (0800 197 5544)

Caring Together Warwickshire provide practical and wellbeing support to those caring for a person with dementia. Support is available for urgent and planned cover should you need to leave the person you care for.

Dementia Day Opportunities (0247 623 1999)

Delivered by Age UK Coventry and Warwickshire, Dementia Day Opportunities provide people with dementia the opportunity to participate in group activities and socialise with others in similar circumstances.

Councillor Margaret Bell, Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health said:

“Dementia impacts so many of us. Accessing support can help people to live independently, participate in activities they enjoy, and maintain their interests for as long as possible, as well as providing valuable support for carers.

“As part of Dementia Action Week and beyond, I’d like to encourage people living with dementia and their carers to contact services to get support as early as possible to find out more about dementia and the things that can help people to maintain their mental and physical health and continue to live well.

Dementia services in Warwickshire can also help with planning for the future, practical support such as lasting power of attorney and financial planning, finding out about the range of support groups in your local area, building a network of support, support for carers, and avoiding crises occurring.”

Coventry and Warwickshire’s Living Well with Dementia Strategy (2024-29) is a joint five-year strategy by Coventry City Council and Warwickshire County Council.

For more information about dementia and the support available, please visit dementia.warwickshire.gov.uk.

Throughout May, WCC is signposting to the variety of mental health services available across the county and highlighting the importance of looking after your mental health and wellbeing.

Whether you or a family member have received a recent dementia diagnosis, or whatever your situation, for support with your mental health and wellbeing, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/mentalhealth.