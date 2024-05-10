Nuneaton Rogue Roofer Pleads Guilty to Defrauding Nuneaton and Leamington Spa Residents

A rogue roofer has pleaded guilty to fraud following a successful investigation and prosecution undertaken by Warwickshire County Council Trading Standards.

At Warwick Crown Court on Wednesday 8th May 2024, roofer Darren Bullaman Lee (age 27 of Gilfil Road, Hill Top, Nuneaton) pleaded guilty to four offences under the Fraud Act 2006. His victims live in Nuneaton and Leamington.

Mr Lee traded as Your Choice Roofing, The Crescent, Spalding, England, PE11 1AF.

Mr Lee will be sentenced at Warwick Crown Court on Wednesday 12th June 2024.

Warwickshire County Councillor Andy Crump, Portfolio Holder for Community Safety said: “Warwickshire Trading Standards will continue to protect residents from rogue traders and where necessary take court action against them.”

More information about the work of Trading Standards is available on the website: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/trading-standards-consumer-advice