Work set to begin on new Warwick cycle route

Construction of a new cycle route on the A429 Coventry Road is due to start on Tuesday (14th May).

The new scheme will involve construction of a new cycle track along the western side of Coventry Road between the Grand Union canal bridge at Woodloes Park, and St John’s, completing a key link in the local network.

New crossing points will be included along the route to provide improved facilities for people walking, wheeling, and cycling. It will also see Warwickshire’s first ‘Parallel Crossings’ - a combined zebra crossing with a separated crossing for people cycling - installed across both arms of Guys Cross Park Road.

Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Transport and Planning, Cllr Jan Matecki, said: “It is really exciting to see work is getting underway to deliver this key active travel link. We are very grateful to local residents and stakeholders who provided comments during the development phases of this scheme. We looked in detail at the feedback and reviewed the designs which enabled us to refine some of the original proposals.

“This important cycle link will provide new opportunities for active travel journeys to be made along this corridor, supporting journeys to local destinations such as Warwick train station and Warwick hospital. The scheme will contribute towards our ambitions to develop comprehensive cycle route networks in Warwickshire’s main towns and make cycling a natural choice for local journeys with its benefits of reduced carbon emissions and improved air quality, tackling congestion and supporting physical activity.”

The main phase of works will take place between May and September 2024. To allow the works to be carried out safely, temporary traffic lights will be used to manage the flows of traffic on Coventry Road.

There may be some travel disruption during the construction period, therefore motorists may wish to consider changes to travel patterns to avoid delays - travelling at less busy times, using alternative routes, considering car sharing or making trips by bus, on foot or by cycle.

To help minimise any disruption and inconvenience to residents and through-traffic, the traffic lights will only be used between 9.30am until 3.30pm. Access to adjacent residential and business properties on Coventry Road will be maintained throughout.

Local residents will receive regular scheme updates and these will also be available online at https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/cycling/cycle-route-schemes-consultation/4

The A429 Coventry Road scheme is part of the County Council’s programme to improve and extend the network of walking and cycling routes in and around Warwickshire’s towns. The aim is to create a safe and attractive environment for walking, wheeling and cycling, so that they become the natural choices for shorter journeys and outdoor recreation in Warwickshire. Future plans for active travel are set out in the draft Warwickshire Local Cycling and Walking Infrastructure Plan.

More detailed information, including scheme description and latest plan, is available online at https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/cycling/cycle-route-schemes-consultation/4

Latest road works information is also available here: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/roadworksmap

The scheme is funded by the Council, the Government’s Cycle Rail Routes to Stations Grant Fund and the Government’s Getting Building Fund through Coventry and Warwickshire Local Enterprise Partnership. The works will be undertaken by the County Council’s Highways Contractor – Balfour Beatty Living Places.