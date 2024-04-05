Living Well to combat loneliness

Warwickshire County Council’s Living Well webpages are packed with information and resources for Warwickshire residents, all in one place. The information encourages people to take preventative m...

The information encourages people to take preventative measures to ensure they keep themselves healthy, happy and independent.

Living Well also signposts people who are feeling lonely or socially isolated to advice on ways to tackle loneliness. Residents are encouraged to visit http://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/livingwell to find out more.

Loneliness can affect anyone, of any age, at any time of their life. It is more than simply being alone, although being isolated and alone can increase feelings of loneliness. It is subjective too, as what might feels lonely for one person might be perfectly OK for another.

It’s estimated that half a million older people go at least five or six days a week without seeing or speaking to anyone at all, and 45% of adults in England - of all ages - sometimes feel lonely.

There are many signs that someone might be feeling lonely and it’s important to recognise them in yourself or other people. Individuals may experience anger or embarrassment at feeling lonely, they might feel unproductive, or be overly attached to possessions or hobbies as they seek comfort in the things around them. Frequent illnesses are linked to loneliness as being lonely can put a strain on the immune system. Withdrawing is also a key factor in loneliness, as lonely people often withdraw themselves further because of feelings of being left out or insecurity.

The Living Well website provides information for people who are experiencing loneliness themselves. It includes advice on how people can help themselves if they identify with feelings of isolation, including giving time to others (such as friends and family, or calling someone they’ve not spoken to for a while), connecting with other people and ways they can make new friends in Warwickshire, noticing and identifying mood changes when feeling lonely or isolated, tips for learning to broaden their horizons and connect with others, as well as advice on being active, which can have a positive effect on those struggling with loneliness.

Similarly, there’s advice for helping others who are experiencing loneliness, including many of the suggestions outlined above – giving time to others, connecting with those who are lonely, getting them out and about and encouraging them to take up new skills and hobbies, to increase their knowledge and give them the chance to meet and interact with other people.

There have been a number of community projects set up in Warwickshire in recent years with the aim of reducing loneliness and social isolation. There are over 50 of these projects across the County and include great ways to meet and connect with others, including craft groups, reading groups, volunteering, skills and craft groups, lunch clubs and wellbeing cafes.

The Living Well pages also include valuable guides to help people combat loneliness through technology. This could be using phones and computers to connect with friends and family over video calls, as well as apps and websites that bring together like-minded people over shared experiences, hobbies and interests.

The website also includes links to services in Warwickshire that are available to help those who are struggling with loneliness and social isolation. These services include volunteering, timebanking, social prescribing to connect with people who have similar hobbies, befriending others as well as mental health support in the form of Dear Life, Wellbeing for Warwickshire, 5 Ways to Wellbeing as well as crisis support for those who are struggling.

Councillor Margaret Bell, Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for Adult Social Care and Health said: “We want to help residents who are struggling with loneliness and social isolation, and the Living Well website is a great port of call for anyone who is experiencing these feelings.

“There are links to simple, practical ways that you can identify and tackle feelings of loneliness in yourself or other people. Whether it’s picking up the phone to talk to someone, joining a club or learning new skills, it’s important to recognise the signs and know that there are ways you can deal with loneliness.

“You’ll also find important information about services in the County that can help you if you are struggling so I would urge you to head to the Living Well website and see for yourself the wide range of support available.”

Visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/livingwell to find out more about the support available for residents in Warwickshire.

More information about loneliness and useful resources to help can be found here: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/health-wellbeing/loneliness-self-isolation-useful-resources.