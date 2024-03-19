Warwickshire County Council is reintroducing the Sunday Service for the Stratford Park & Ride from Sunday 24 March 2024

The reintroduction of the Sunday Service expands upon the current Stratford Park & Ride schedule, so that the service will now be running every day of the week...

...boosting public transport offerings for locals and visitors alike.

The Sunday Service will run between 10:00-18:28. The Monday to Saturday services will continue to run between 07:30-18:28.

The Stratford Park & Ride car park is ideal for those visiting the historic market town as they will be able to take low-cost, regular, and quick journeys into the town centre reducing congestion in the town centre and freeing up its existing parking capacity.

Cllr Jan Matecki, Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for transport and planning, said: “We have been delighted in a recent increase in usage of the park and ride and we hope that the Sunday Service will enjoy that trend.

“The Park and Ride is ideal not only for those who want to remove the stress of finding suitable town centre parking but also those for whom the car park serves as a starting point to walk or cycle into town via the canal towpath.

“Taking so many cars out of the town centre has added environmental benefits for the local area of reducing car congestion and carbon emissions. So, the air quality and pedestrian experience of being in the town centre benefit also.”

The car park can be found off Bishopton Lane, near to the roundabout with the A46 (T) and the A3400 Birmingham Road. It is well-signed on the approach roads from the north and west to help you find the site. For Google Maps, please search for “Stratford-upon-Avon Park and Ride.”

More than 700 parking spaces are available, including several EV charging points for fully electric or hybrid vehicles.

The service is expected to run for a total of six months until Sunday 29 September 2024. For satnavs, please use the postcode - CV37 0RJ.

For more information, such as regarding facilities, bus fares, and season tickets, please visit the Stratford Park & Ride website: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/stratfordparkandride