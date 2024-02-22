Assisting people to remain safe, healthy and independent

Staying as independent as possible helps people to be safe and healthy, and there is a range assistive technology available to support people, including self-help devices, equipment, and solutions....

Staying as independent as possible helps people to be safe and healthy, and there is a range assistive technology available to support people, including self-help devices, equipment, and solutions.

Assistive technology (AT) is a term used to describe any standalone device or system that can help a person to increase the ease or safety of any aspect of their day-to-day living and make things easier for them.

Warwickshire County Council’s AskSARA website offers practical information and advice to help ‘make life easier.’ It gives people the opportunity to access a range of self-help gadgets, equipment and assistive technology solutions.

AskSARA features a handy self-assessment tool that can produce an individual report with suggested gadget and equipment ideas, information and advice based on the answers to some simple, multiple-choice questions.

Councillor Margaret Bell, Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health said: “We want residents across Warwickshire to be supported in living happy, healthy and independent lives for as long as possible.

“Assistive technology is a great way to help people maintain their independence as they get older, through offering support options that make daily tasks easier to complete.

“There’s a wide range of technology available that is simple to use yet can transform how people live their lives. I recommend visiting the AskSARA website as it offers useful information and guidance for people who are looking to support themselves or someone they know.”

Assistive technology might include memory clocks that help people to remember time, date or appointments; lifeline pendants or wrist worn alarms that can alert a family member or carer in the event of a fall; smartphone or voice activated systems to control areas in the home such as door opening, switching the heating on/off and opening/closing windows, as well as specially designed ‘low tech’ daily living aids such as easy grip cutlery, anti-spill cups and medication organisers.

The Council’s Living Well website is also a great resource for anyone who is seeking support and advice.

The webpage promotes positive lifestyles and encourages individuals to take early preventative action to stay well. From tips for staying active to using direct payments and assistive technology to make life easier, Living Well raises the profile of social care services in the county and helps people to find ways to stay healthy for as long as possible.

There are tips on how to stay healthy in later life, including advice on keeping fit, key nutritional advice such as drinking more water and guides to eating well.

Living Well also covers ways people can use technology to combat loneliness and social isolation, including video calls, apps and websites that help to maintain existing connections and/or create new ones.

By providing access to smart gadgets and equipment that can help people before their situation becomes more complex, assistive technology can support individuals to continue to enjoy life and live independently and reduce their need for hospital or long-term care.

Visit the AskSARA website at https://warwickshire.livingmadeeasy.org.uk/.

Head to the Living Well website at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/asksara to find out more about the support available to Warwickshire residents to help them stay healthy and independent.