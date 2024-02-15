Join Warwickshire Legal Services to excel in your career with fantastic training and professional development opportunities

Warwickshire Legal Services (WLS) is the LEXCEL accredited and award-winning legal practice that operates commercially on behalf of Warwickshire County Council.

Renowned for providing high-quality legal expertise to clients, the service is also raising the bar as a great employer by offering an extensive range of employee benefits, professional development and training opportunities.

At WLS, employees currently have the opportunity to get involved in a comprehensive range of specialist legal services under the guidance of senior staff, especially those applicable to the public and not for profit sector. These include, but are not limited to, local governance, planning, commercial, contracts, property, education, child protection, and adult social care. To read about how current employees find working at WLS and the range of legal career paths available, view the employee testimonials on the County Council website.

WLS regularly offers traditional legal training contracts, with six trainees already benefiting from this structured and valuable programme. The service is also recruiting for four aspiring trainee solicitors to join their award-winning team, with a closing date to apply of Monday 4 March 2024.

In addition, WLS is currently recruiting for two property lawyers (as solicitors, barristers, or senior CILEX legal executives) to work principally in commercial property law. The closing date to apply for this opportunity is Monday 26 February 2024. For further information, please contact Annette Thomas by email at anettethomas@warwickshire.gov.uk.

Recognising the importance of nurturing legal talent, WLS also offers apprenticeships to staff at multiple levels including in legal secretarial, paralegal, and solicitor positions. Apprenticeships are ideal for those who would enjoy a career change or to enhance their professional prospects. WLS already has five solicitor apprentices currently enrolled in the programme, and management take a positive approach to this opportunity as it helps staff to enhance their legal skillset and to grow in their career. Alternatively internal staff are able to qualify through equivalent means to the apprenticeship, which means that WLS can recognise and harness the full potential of all the legal professionals that join the service.

Management and experienced members of the team play a fundamental role in the ongoing learning opportunities available for staff. Learning mentors are available across the legal service, the mentors are experienced solicitors from diverse backgrounds, as well as recently qualified trainees who contribute their time to guide new apprentices and current trainees to ensure they receive a well-rounded and enriching learning experience.

WLS takes pride in facilitating unique learning opportunities, which are delivered in partnership with reputable client organisations such as Warwickshire Police. Staff can undertake secondments or work experience placements at a variety of local authorities and public sector organisations, exposing them to niche areas of legal work they might not otherwise encounter. These initiatives broaden staff experience and knowledge, and further contribute towards the development of well-rounded and experienced legal professionals.

At the heart of WLS's commitment to staff development is the "Grow Your Own" programme, where a dedicated project team within Legal Services actively develops career pathways for staff. Regular meetings with lawyers who have extensive industry experience and familiarity with the County Council provide an innovative way to help develop staff effectively in order to fulfil their career potential.

Cllr Yousef Dahmash, Portfolio Holder for Customer and Transformation, said:

“Creating and maintaining a skilled, motivated, and nationally recognised legal service is vital to help us in supporting Warwickshire’s local communities and beyond. Warwickshire Legal Services has developed an ambitious range of training initiatives from traditional contracts and apprenticeships to mentoring and a generous benefits package, to ensure that all aspiring and current legal professionals with us receive the right opportunities to achieve their full potential. “If you are someone who is prepared to get stuck in, who wants to do the best job possible, and who approaches everything with passion and purpose, then Warwickshire Legal Services wants to hear from you”.

WLS recognises that people are its most valuable resource, and this is why the County Council offers flexible ways of working, regular opportunities for career progression, support for staff wellbeing, employee discounts and more. Find out more about the employee benefits available on the County Council website.

WLS provides legal support to Warwickshire County Council, Warwickshire Police, along with a number of County, City, District and Borough Councils and other public sector clients. The team provides a wide range of legal services in a number of specialist fields including governance, information law, planning, property, highways, education, commercial, and adults and children’s social care and safeguarding. They also provide a wide variety of day-to-day support and training and innovative solutions to assist clients to meet their challenges.

To find out more about careers at Warwickshire Legal Services, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/wls, phone on 01926 414901 or email wls@warwickshire.gov.uk.