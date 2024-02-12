Be mindful of safety risks this Pancake Day

Residents are being reminded to take extra care in the kitchen with Pancake Day approaching. Shrove Tuesday (13 February) marks the beginning of Lent. It’s a time when many people reach for the h...

Residents are being reminded to take extra care in the kitchen with Pancake Day approaching.

Shrove Tuesday (13 February) marks the beginning of Lent. It’s a time when many people reach for the hob and look forward to tucking in to a delicious stack of pancakes to mark the beginning of the traditional 40-day fast.

It’s very easy to become distracted by the aromas of pancakes drizzed with lemon juice and sugar, but Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service is urging people to make fire safety a priority.

There has been an increase in kitchen-related fires in Warwickshire recently and it’s vital that residents understand the risks associated with cooking.

Pan fires can take hold quickly and cause devastating circumstances. Children will also want to take part in the pancake fun which can divert our attention can be elsewhere, but it’s important to remain alert at all times in the kitchen.

Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Community Safety and Fire, Cllr Andy Crump said: “Getting the frying pan out and making pancakes is a fun activity for the whole family, but more than half of house fires start in the kitchen so please take care – especially if cooking with hot oil.

“Take extra steps to protect yourself and your family while cooking, such as keeping the kitchen tidy, moving tea towels, oven mitts and handles away from sources of heat. Keep pans clean and in working order too, as a build up of fat and grease can ignite a fire.

“Keep an eye on children at all times and never leave them alone in the kitchen, even for a moment. We want all residents to enjoy a safe and fun Pancake Day.”

Here’s Warwickshire Fire and Rescue’s top tips for Pancake Day safety:

When cooking with hot oil, don’t leave the frying pan unattended when the heat is switched on.

Don’t move the pan if it is on fire.

Never leave cooking unattended, switch off the heat before leaving the room.

Watch children at all times and don’t leave them in the kitchen alone.

If a pan does catch fire:

Don’t take any risks. Turn off the heat if it is safe to do so never throw water over the fire.

Don’t attempt to tackle the fire yourself.

Get out, stay out and call 999.

Make sure you have working smoke alarms fitted in your home as they will give you more time to get out in the event of fire. Have an escape plan that everyone knows and follow it – know exactly which way you will leave your home and where you will go.

For more information and advice on staying fire safe, visit https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/firesafety.

More information about cooking safety can be found at: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/fire-safety-home/escape-plans-daily-routines/3.