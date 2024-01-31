Fire services urges people to be alert to dangers in the kitchen

Warwickshire residents are being reminded to have safety at the forefront of their minds following a rise in kitchen-related fires in the County.

Warwickshire residents are being reminded to have safety at the forefront of their minds following a rise in kitchen-related fires in the County.

The kitchen might be the ‘heart of the home’ to many, but it is also the room in which fires are most likely to start, so it’s vital that all members of the family know of the dangers and how to keep themselves safe.

That’s the message coming from Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service (WFRS), who saw a rise in the number of accidental fires related to cooking, as well as white goods that can often be found in kitchens, such as tumble dryers.

Here are the top kitchen safety tips from WFRS to reduce the risk of fire:

Never leave cooking unattended.

Don’t get distracted when you are cooking – turn off or turn down the heat if you have to leave the cooking unattended, for example, to take a phone call or answer the door.

Don’t cook if you’re under the influence of alcohol. Your concentration levels are lower and the risk of accidents is increased if you have been drinking.

Take care if you’re wearing loose clothing when cooking as this can easily catch light.

Keep tea towels, clothes and electrical leads away from the cooker and hob.

Make sure saucepan handles are not sticking out from the hob or over a naked flame.

Be careful when deep-fat frying or cooking with oil, as hot oil can catch fire easily. Use a thermostat controlled deep-fat fryer which will make sure the fat doesn’t get too hot.

With the February half-term around the corner, many children will be spending more time in the kitchen. Whether they’re lending a hand or simply seeking a snack, it’s important to make sure that they know the hazards that are present.

Residents are encouraged to include children in kitchen activities and use it as a chance to educate them about the risks and potential dangers that can be found.

Electrical items – particularly white goods such as tumble dryers and freezers – are responsible for a significant number of electrical fires and it’s important to keep safety in mind while using them:

Clean your tumble dryer filter after every load.

Don’t overload sockets with power-hungry appliances, use one appliance per socket.

Take care with second-hand appliances. Ensure they have been safety checked and are not listed on the product recall register: https://www.gov.uk/guidance/product-recalls-and-alerts#G5KBACmIjFlc58dG.97.

Always make sure new appliances are registered so that manufacturers can contact you in the event of any problems – it’s quick and easy at www.registermyappliance.org.uk.

Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Community Safety and Fire, Cllr Andy Crump said: “The kitchen is one of the busiest areas in the home, but also one of the most dangerous if you’re not taking the right precautions.

“Keep distractions to a minimum while cooking. It might feel OK to turn your back for a few seconds, or to dash out of the room for something, but it only takes seconds for fire to break out so please follow our safety precautions to keep yourself and loved ones safe, particularly children.

“Make sure all electrical appliances are in good working order. If you have any doubts, don’t use them. Don’t forget, if fire breaks out don’t try to fight it yourself – get out, stay out and call 999.”

More information about cooking safety can be found at: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/fire-safety-home/escape-plans-daily-routines/3

For further advice on fire safety visit https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/firesafety.