Communities urged to report flooding in wake of Storm Henk

Following the impacts of Storm Henk in Warwickshire between Tuesday 2 January and Monday 8 January, Warwickshire Resilience Forum shares information on what is being done to help the county recover.

During the flooding, emergency services rescued several people who became trapped in their cars and homes by flood water. Council staff worked tirelessly to clear blocked drains and gullies, close roads and re-route traffic, remove fallen trees, support local communities, and arrange temporary accommodation where needed.

Reporting flooding to Warwickshire County Council will help the local authority plan future flood prevention measures. If floods directly impacting properties are not reported to Warwickshire County Council, residents, businesses and farmers may miss out on Government support.

Report flooding in your property to Warwickshire County Council here.

If your home or business has been directly affected by flooding, help, advice, and support is available here.

Dealing with a flood can be incredibly stressful and can have a significant impact on your mental health and wellbeing. Advice and support is available and can be used to help you get through things day by day.

As part of the flood recovery plan, officers are out across Warwickshire clearing blocked gullies and drains to ensure that they are clear before any further rainfall. However, if you spot any issues with drains or gullies near you, please report it here.

Warwickshire Resilience Forum Co-Chair and Chief Fire Officer at Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service, Ben Brook, said:

“The flooding has had a huge impact on Warwickshire communities, and we are working directly with those affected to provide support and advice around clearing homes, businesses and farmland affected by the flood water. Our partners remain committed to supporting communities and clearing roads, parks, and community areas of debris to make them safe for residents to use.

“Throughout the floods, it has been incredible to see true community spirit, with people coming together to support their family, friends, neighbours, and people they don’t know, through this challenging time.

“Residents are also urged to take care if hiring anybody to carry out any repairs or remove waste. Unfortunately, there are rogue traders about, who will often simply turn up on the doorstep and offer to carry out work. Before booking any work, do your research and check with your insurance company before you hire someone.”

For those who are not covered by insurance for any repairs, they can find a reliable trader through various trader approval schemes or by visiting https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/approvedtraders.