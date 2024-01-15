Consider working in children's social work to be part of child friendly Warwickshire

Embrace a new career challenge this year by joining Warwickshire County Council's Children and Family Service.

As the county works towards becoming ever more child-friendly, experienced social workers, recent graduates, and those considering a career change are encouraged to help Warwickshire children and families to thrive.

The council’s Children and Family service is actively recruiting passionate and dedicated individuals to join their dynamic social care team.

In addition to the personal rewards of the job, Warwickshire offers an array of benefits, making it an appealing workplace for those seeking a fulfilling career. These include flexible working hours, cross-team collaboration, manageable workloads, and a supportive work environment which prioritises wellbeing.

For those seeking professional growth, the service is committed to nurturing social work talent with benefits including annual Social Work England registration fees, exceptional supervision, and a range of learning opportunities.

Warwickshire County Council's Children and Families service offers different roles to suit individual preferences. Social workers seeking flexibility in their careers can access agile working, tailoring their hours to fit their lives and the families they support.

For those considering relocation, financial support can be offered to make the move to Warwickshire, with its excellent transport links, picturesque landscapes, and vibrant communities, easier.

The innovative approach that the service takes to its work in the county makes a difference every day through restorative and relational practice. It is committed to working with individuals to find their own solutions, building on strengths and relationships for better lives.

Cllr Sue Markham, Portfolio Holder for Children and Families service, said: "We want to hear from experienced social workers, recent graduates or individuals who share our values and vision and can bring care, compassion and creativity to teams. Families face many challenges, and we need exceptional individuals in social care to work with them to overcome issues.

"Warwickshire is a great place to work, offering attractive benefits and lots of support to our workforce so they can be the best they can be. We're creating something truly special here in Warwickshire – a community where diverse thoughts, skills, and experiences come together, all focused on working for every child. Our goal is to make Warwickshire child friendly, a place where children and young people are supported to thrive."

Enquire about opportunities to work for Warwickshire County Council's Children and Families service and be part of something extraordinary, make a meaningful impact on the lives of children and families every day.

For more information what the service offers check our candidate pack.

If you'd like to hear more from our social workers, read further here.

To find out more and to apply go to www.warwickshire.gov.uk/workforus

Find out more about Child Friendly Warwickshire and Warwickshire’s ambition for all children to be heard, happy, healthy, skilled and safe go to www.childfriendlywarwickshire.co.uk