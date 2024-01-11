This is support: Meet James Banner, Solicitor in Warwickshire Legal Services at Warwickshire County Council

“Warwickshire Legal Services is a fantastic place to work. I find it to be a really positive working environment where I am encouraged and supported to achieve my best.”

Warwickshire Legal Services is Warwickshire County Council’s (WCC’s) in-house legal team, providing legal support, advice, and representation across a broad range of legal disciplines. The award-winning legal team of over 120 committed and capable staff act with integrity, expertise, and flair to repeatedly achieve success for the county and beyond, including other public sector clients.

James Banner works as a Solicitor in Warwickshire Legal Services (WLS) and first joined WCC in June 2021. He currently works in the Commercial and Contracts team, who advise internal and external clients of the County Council about a wide range of corporate and commercial matters. He also brought a wealth of legal experience with him from his previous role as a Local Government Commercial Lawyer at Birmingham City Council.

Speaking about his current role in WLS, James said: “One of the best parts is the diverse range of matters that I am able to work on. My workload spans from large scale residential developments, social care contracts, and IT infrastructure contracts, to grant funding for local community projects.

“Having such a broad spectrum of work pushes me professionally to ensure I continue to feel engaged and enthusiastic about my role. Most importantly though, it allows me to make a genuinely positive impact on the residents of Warwickshire”.

At Warwickshire County Council, employees are continuously given opportunities to make a meaningful difference to Warwickshire’s local communities and beyond, whilst working in a motivating environment that encourages ongoing career development and getting involved in new experiences.

James explains: “I have had the opportunity to work on some really exciting projects for Warwickshire. The Education Capital Programme is a particular highlight. Through this project I have been able to support the County Council to develop local schools through building works. This can range from the creation of a new all-through school to the refurbishment of classrooms. This work gives me a genuine sense of achievement, especially when I see the resulting benefit to the local children”.

Since joining WCC, James has also been impressed with the County Council’s people and values. He adds: “Warwickshire Legal Services is a fantastic place to work. I find it to be a really positive working environment where I am encouraged and supported to achieve my best. I work with consummate experts in their area across a wide range of legal services who are generous with their knowledge and time but who are as equally as enthusiastic to do the best job they can.

“Alongside this the County Council recognises the importance of my family and home life, and allows me to have the flexibility I need in order to support my family whilst enjoying a healthy work life balance”.

