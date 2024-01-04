Library Lead at Harbury Community Library recognised in New Year’s Honours List 2024

Harbury Community Library’s Library Lead, Richard Charles Fowler, has been recognised on a national level in the King’s New Year’s Honours list for 2024.

Originally from Oswestry in Shropshire, Mr Fowler has been awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM) for his services to Libraries.

The New Year’s Honours are awarded each year to recipients who have made outstanding contributions to society, community, or their area of work, and this year more than 1,000 people across the across the UK have been recognised.

Mr Fowler has always been passionate about libraries and has a degree in Library Studies, which included working on the mobile library running out of Oswestry and in the library of the Rubber and Plastics Research Association in Shawbury. He began his role at Harbury Community Library during retirement and helped to develop the library facility into a successful community hub for the village. He is also a founder member and trustee of the Community Managed Libraries National Peer Network, which is a group that advocates for community-led libraries across England and Wales.

Mr Fowler, aged 70, has recently stepped down from Harbury’s Library Lead role to return to life in Shropshire with his wife Julia, and Warwickshire Libraries is very grateful to Mr Fowler for the positive impact he has made, both to Harbury Community Library and the village’s local community. He will be formally presented with his BEM by the Lord Lieutenant of Shropshire, Anna Turner, later this year.

Cllr Yousef Dahmash, Portfolio Holder for Customer and Transformation, said:

"I would like to extend my congratulations to Richard on achieving this national recognition in the New Year’s Honours List 2024. I had the pleasure of visiting Harbury Community Library last summer which where I first met Richard, and was able to see first-hand his dedication, expertise, and effort in enhancing the library into a vibrant village hub, all whilst reinforcing the invaluable role that libraries play in our society.”

Harbury Community Library offers a great collection of jigsaws, board games, and books that are available to borrow for free to all library members. Books can be borrowed in-person, through the online library catalogue, or by browsing the BorrowBox collection which includes a great range of eBooks and eAudiobooks. Inside the library there is free Wi-Fi, public computer access and workspaces, and printing and photocopying facilities, which can all be used whilst enjoying a coffee and cake from Biblio's Café, which is managed and staffed entirely by volunteers. Find out more at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/harburylibrary.

Harbury Community Library is also one of many Warwickshire Libraries participating in the County Council’s Warm Welcome initiative. Residents who are struggling with energy costs, or who are feeling vulnerable or isolated, are invited to attend on their own or with their family or friends, to have a safe and warm place to spend some time. Find out more at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/librarieswarmwelcome

To join your local library for free, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/jointhelibrary

To nominate someone for a national honour or award, visit www.gov.uk/honours