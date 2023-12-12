Enjoy free festive activities for all ages at Warwickshire Libraries this winter

Warwickshire County Council’s Libraries are open with a warm welcome and free activities for people of all ages to enjoy this winter.

From enchanting and cosy storytelling sessions to having fun making creative crafts, libraries across the county are encouraging residents to make the most of these warm communal spaces this winter.

For children aged 4-11 years, many libraries across the county are offering free sessions to have a go at making winter crafts, which children can take home to enjoy during the festive season. These creative sessions are happening throughout December and early January, and you can view the dates, times, and library locations to get involved on the Winter Crafts Eventbrite webpage.

For children aged 2-4 years, many libraries across the county are offering free Story Stomp sessions, featuring captivating stories, songs, rhymes, and creating a magical experience for families. Regular children’s activities will also continue throughout the winter season including Rhyme Time, Lego Club, and Code Club for 9–11-year-olds. Visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/childrensactivities to find out which activities are happening at your local library.

To enjoy some enchanting family fun suitable for children of all ages and accompanying adults, visit Nuneaton Library and Rugby Library to enjoy Book Magic Sunday sessions for an immersive literary experience, sparking imagination and wonder through stories and crafts with a different theme each week.

Kate’s Storytree sessions, ‘Stories of Winter’, will be taking place at the libraries in Kenilworth and Southam on 29 December, and Coleshill and Nuneaton on 3 January 2024. Each session will create a cosy atmosphere, sharing wintery inspired tales and simple book-themed crafts suitable for families. To book your free place, visit the Eventbrite webpage.

Adult customers are also in for a treat with several fantastical storytelling events led by Jason Buck throughout this December and January 2024. Drawing on traditional favourites and introducing new ideas, these sessions will offer a blend of fantasy and reality, transporting attendees into captivating realms of the imagination. Jason has won prizes in performance storytelling competitions and has written and illustrated seven collections of stories. To book your place on one of the sessions, visit the Eventbrite webpage.

In addition to festive activities, Warwickshire Libraries will also be offering 'Twixmas' opening hours on the 28, 29, and 30 December in between Christmas and New Year, and this will include access to the full range of library services. The Twixmas initiative aims to provide residents with a warm and welcoming communal space to unwind, read, and connect during the holiday period. Please note Whitnash Library will be closed from 24 December until 1 January, and will re-open on Tuesday 2 January.

To find out local library opening times during the entire winter season, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/findalibrary. Don’t forget Warwickshire Libraries’ digital services are available 24/7 during the Christmas period and beyond, including the eLibrary which hosts a great range of eBooks, eAudio Books from BorrowBox, eMagazines, eNewspapers and eMusic for all residents to enjoy.

Cllr Yousef Dahmash, Portfolio Holder for Customer and Transformation, said:

"Warwickshire Libraries are wonderful communal spaces to feel safe, well and connected, especially during the festive season. This free programme of activities provides a great opportunity for people of all ages to come together and get into the festive spirit, and to create some positive memories this winter. “Our libraries are also once again taking part in the Warm Welcome initiative, and I encourage anyone who is facing hardship to visit their local library. You will be able to meet with other people, join in with events, and find out more from our friendly staff about the great range of activities and support services that we have available.”

Warwickshire Libraries are participating venues in the County Council’s Warm Welcome initiative. Residents who are struggling with energy costs, or who are feeling vulnerable or isolated, are invited to attend on their own or with their family or friends, to have a safe and warm place to spend some time. Find out more about their warm welcome activities and events at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/librarieswarmwelcome

Warwickshire Libraries will be sharing more details about their festive events on social media, including Facebook @warwickshirelibraries and Twitter @warklibraries.

To find out more about the activities available at your local library, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/libraries

To join your local library for free, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/jointhelibrary