Thrifty tips to save money this winter

The cost of living is still on everyone's mind and with the added pressures of winter and looming festive celebrations Warwickshire County Council is offering some suggestions to help people save some pennies and reduce waste.

Tips are being shared by the council to raise awareness of local support as well as getting people to think about how they can curb some of their costs through November and December. Over the next few weeks, a series of practical and creative money saving tips will be posted on its Instagram account at https://www.instagram.com/bestwarwickshire/ #Festivethrift. Advice will include smart shopping, meal prepping, homemade gifts and other money saving ideas.

Councillor Heather Timms, Portfolio Holder for Environment, Climate and Culture, said:

“These ideas aim to help families think about ways they can prepare financially to celebrate Christmas and entertain their children without spending much money. We encourage people to share their own ideas too so we can help each other make the most of this time without putting too much pressure on ourselves.

"Whilst this is a fun and practical campaign, we know that Warwickshire residents are feeling the strain of the increased costs of living. We urge people to contact us for support and talk to services and others they know who can help. The challenge is significant, but we have fantastic partners and great communities in Warwickshire working together to face it.”

The pressures posed by increased household costs can lead to worry and anxiety, impacting on physical and mental health. The council's winter wellness support offer is online at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/winterwellness and includes information about health, wellbeing and help for residents who are struggling at the moment.

Advice and support about rising household costs, such as help with paying energy bills and childcare costs and buying food can be found at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/costofliving

Until 8 December the council’s Local Welfare Scheme is distributing government funding from the Department for Work and Pensions’ Household Support Fund to people living in the county who are finding it difficult to meet household energy and water costs. Residents are invited to contact the Local Welfare Scheme team for a confidential discussion about their situation by calling 0800 4081448 or 01926 359182 before 8 December 2023.