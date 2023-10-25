Stay connected

Local communities can be a great source of support for many of Warwickshire’s residents.

Local communities can provide local services, amenities and opportunities to connect with others to help residents improve their overall wellbeing.

The importance of connecting is highlighted in the 5 ways to wellbeing; there is strong evidence that social relationships are important for promoting wellness and for acting as a buffer against mental ill health for people of all ages. Nurturing relationships with others and finding ways to connect can combat loneliness and isolation.

Making connections can involve reaching out to friends and loved ones and checking in on each other, it can also mean taking a more active role in the local community, such as attending local events and clubs, or it can mean a smile or ‘hello’ to people in a shop or café or visiting local libraries and museums.

People looking to get more involved in their local community are encouraged to look to the volunteering options available across the county. Volunteering is a great way to support the local community, meet new people and use your valuable skills to help others. Further information about volunteering is available here: warwickshire.gov.uk/volunteering

To help reduce the impact of COVID-19 and support the health and wellbeing of ethnically diverse communities, funding was available to support community groups across Warwickshire. A total of £315,000 was awarded to 34 projects and helped to reach nearly 5,000 residents. Watch videos from a selection of the community groups, talking about how they have used the funding to support the wide range of communities across Warwickshire. More information about the groups including the communities they support and the work they do can be found here: COVID-19 impact grant

Councillor Margaret Bell, portfolio holder for adult social care and health, said:

“Looking after our wellbeing is important to support our overall mental health. The 5 ways to wellbeing highlight the small changes we can look to incorporate into daily habits and routines. “Connecting with others is important and our communities offer lots of opportunities to make connections. Simply starting a conversation with someone else or offering and asking for help can make all involved feel a bit better and support our own wellbeing and that of others.”

To find out more about the 5 ways to wellbeing, visit warwickshire.gov.uk/5ways