Burton Farm Recycling Centre reopens for booked appointments - 21 October 2023

Burton Farm Recycling Centre reopens today - Saturday 20 October - for booked appointments after being forced to close yesterday.

Burton Farm Recycling Centre at Bishopton near Stratford-upon-Avon was forced to close yesterday due to a large volume of standing water on the approach to the site. This water has now cleared allowing the site to reopen to the public.

Booked appointments for Burton Farm can be made here: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/recyclingburtonfarm

Find out more about household waste recycling in Warwickshire, here: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/waste-recycling

Residents can Follow Warwickshire Recycles for updates on all Warwickshire's Household Waste Recycling Centres:

On Twitter – https://twitter.com/Warksrecycles

On Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/warwickshirerecycles